findQ: Find your home

× Expand Photo by Luke Betts. Rendering: Visible Identities Yaron Tam. Collage: Adrian Reich.

findQ – find instead of search

Are you looking for a furnished room? An apartment in an international neighborhood or a penthouse with a rooftop garden in the center of Berlin? No matter what – findQuick is the new hands-on service that helps you to navigate through the housing and real estate jungle.

Who are the people behind findQ?

Managing Director Nadja Raabe was a dancer and choreographer before she started her own company and knows exactly how it feels to be a stranger in a new town and what's needed to feel at home quickly. In the last 10 years she's become an expert for finding housing and hosting events for international guests. Her business partners are Richard Edward Clark, an American entrepreneur who has lived in Berlin since 2012, Junaid Malik, a Pakistani, born in the UAE, who studies law at Humboldt University and Marie Ikels, an alternative energy engineer. Their powerful mix invites you to get a different sense for living and real estate with their startup company.

What makes the difference?

findQ works in an unconventional way towards solutions not only in housing. The findQ team helps you to become a responsible citizen and identifies social responsibility projects you can engage in and interact with its creative crowd. At the moment they support the crowdfunding campaign for Berlin's oldest movie theatre Moviemento and offer an exclusive tour through the exhibition Berl1n ONECity by be Dutch artist Birgit Stigter.

What are the next steps?

At the moment the findQ team prepares the digital service app findQdigital. Nadja Raabe: "We will be launching an app soon which will answer the big Q`s around your house – all your individual questions, news of the quarter you live in and a quick overview on handpicked cultural and social projects."

