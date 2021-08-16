Reach new heights with your yoga practice

Yoga is almost as vast as human experience is, it is actually life, with the only difference that through yoga you start approaching life in a new way. Still, a personal quest for truth and well-being can't be done just like that, one needs proper tools and the right direction to start with - and this is the role of a yoga teacher training course.

On September 18th 2021, starts another round of HIGH ON YOGA’s intensive Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training which includes detailed postures study, hands-on assists, pranayama, meditation, applied anatomy, theory of yoga, structuring a class, teaching skills and more.

The purpose of this training is to shift one’s understanding of yoga to a new level, to pass the skills to teach and provide the necessary confidence for this inspiring profession.

The main focus of this course is the art of hands-on adjustments along with a deepen alignment and applied anatomy for the asana practice. The training puts a lot of emphasis on learning the skills to build and teach balanced yet powerful classes.

The training is divided into 10 intensive weekends (Saturday & Sunday).This first-level yoga teacher training course is held entirely in English and consists of two modules: the initial 100-hour introductory course and the 300-hour complete course.

