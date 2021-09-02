Off to Brandenburg: Königs Wusterhausen

× Expand Think you know the Tiergarten? Not this one. Tourismusverband Dahme-Seenland e.V. / Norman Siehl

Think you know the Tiergarten? Not this one. A world away from Berlin’s own ‘central park’ – or a 40-minute train ride south-east of the city – you’ll find Königs Wusterhausen’s Tiergarten. This 155-hectare park with over 250-year-old oak trees is home to a historical walking route. Situated at the end of the S46 line, the town’s railway station serves as the start of the 7km circular trail, which takes you over quaint bridges and along waterside pathways.

Ten carved wooden figures greet you along the way, serving up snippets of regional history on information boards so you have something to tell your friends when you go back to the city.

After your stroll, visit Schloss Königs Wusterhausen, once the autumn getaway for Prussian King Fredrick Wilhelm I and his Lange Kerls regiment of taller-than-average soldiers. Or for some more recent history, check out the Museum Funkerberg with its collection of radio transmitters and electron tubes through the ages. (Achtung! The exhibition is auf Deutsch.)

It all adds up to the perfect Brandenburg day trip – and you don’t even need to pack a lunch: Stop at Bahnhofstraße on the way home, where Königs Wusterhausen’s culinary side really shines with German staples, Italian fare and even tacos.

Info in German at www.dahme-seenland.de/erlebnisse/wandern/