Let’s talk about Generations

× Expand On 16 and 17 June the Goethe-Institut invites you to an international digital festival with speakers like Jane Goodall, JJ Bola, Rutger Bregman and Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo: Tunde Somoye

From the rapid progression of climate change to political reforms, from loud protests for equality to silent transfers of influence and wealth, from time-honoured traditions to the longing for eternal youth: The theme of Generations connects many of the debates and conflicts of our era, which the Kultursymposium Weimar 2021 will take up in three key topics:

Conflict & Cooperation asks how generations argue amongst and stand up for each other. Sustainability & The Future addresses how the conflicting goals of sustainability and growth can be reconciled. Identity & Memory focuses on narratives from the past that continue to impact the present and influence our self-image and perception.

About the speakers

The communication expert Maryam Laushi (Nigeria) and the happiness researcher Robert Waldinger (USA) will discuss differences between the generations, Hosea-Che Dutschke will present an intergenerational contract from Denmark and the behavioural scientist Jane Goodall (UK) will talk about generational conflicts. Designer Julia Watson (Australia) and historian Rutger Bregman (Netherlands) venture a look into the year 2099. And the way that different generations look at sexuality and gender will be discussed by author JJ Bola (Mask Off: Masculinity Redefined), Sima Taparia from the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking and Ruth Westheimer (Ask Dr. Ruth). Artistic productions from China, South Africa and Malaysia will also be presented.

The Kultursymposium Weimar illuminates the diversity of the topic in online debates, interviews and digital performances with prominent voices tuning in live from all over the world. All content is available free of charge and without registration in the livestream on June 16 and 17, from 1 - 8 pm at goethe.de/kultursymposium/en.