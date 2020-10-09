Learn German with Lingoda’s Team Challenge

× Expand Lingoda has a new way to learn German online – fast! Challenge your friends, too. Photo: Si Wachsmann

How are you doing at the Bürgeramt these days? Can you tell your Anmeldung from your Führerschein? Your Anschrift from your Antwort? There’s always room to improve your Deutsch, especially if you’re still speaking clunky German like many of us expats in Berlin. But there’s not always a simple solution. We might spend long hours working in offices, cafes and shops, so trekking across the city to a classroom after clocking off isn’t an option for everyone, especially when it’s a room full of strangers. Lingoda, the online language school that’s taught over 50,000 students since launching in 2013, has a solution for anyone looking to improve their German fast.

The all-online Lingoda Team Challenge is for friends, family and workmates from across the globe to work together to boost their language-learning skills. Students join as groups that complete a set amount of courses within seven weeks, a structured yet versatile approach geared to get maximum progress from participants. It’s about forming habits and being accountable to your teammates. And for those who prefer to go at their own pace, it’s also possible to participate in the challenge solo. There are two levels of intensity: the Challenge level is 21 classes, 3 times a week, while the Super Challenge is 35 classes, 5 times a week.

There’s some extra incentive, too: 10 teams and individuals will win from a pool of prizes including free classes and trips to London, Vienna and Paris. Every Challenge fully completed will see four hours donated to the Lingoda Language Scholarship Programme for students impacted by Covid-19. Every Super Challenge will donate seven.

Learners of all levels can join the Team Challenge, and teammates can even learn different languages, which include Spanish, English, Business English and French. Classes can be taken anytime, a great solution for Berliners with full-time jobs. You’ll eliminate travel time while native-speaking teachers take you through Dativ and Akkusativ cases and sort your Adverbien from your Nomen. And with an emphasis on speaking, you’ll pick up practical skills from the first lesson, so you can handle real-life situations as soon as you log off. You’ll also improve your chances in the job market and finally make small talk on the U-Bahn platform.

Entries for the Team Challenge close on November 1. There are only limited spots available, so head to Lingoda’s site to register. Don’t miss out!