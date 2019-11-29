Night Embassy Closing presents BerLondon

× Expand Photo by Julian Corrie.

NIGHT EMBASSY CLOSING PRESENT: U.K: BERLONDON WITH FRANZ FERDINAND’S JULIAN CORRIE

Get a taste of London nightlife in Berlin at the NIGHT EMBASSY: We’re mixing it up for our Night Embassy Closing series on December 5 for BerLondon with a DJ set by Franz Ferdinand’s Julian Corrie, Soho Radio, Notion Magazine, AIM and more from the British capital.

Doors open at 18:30, and Jägermeister’s Florian Beuren will host a mixology workshop while underground electronic artist Dirty Freud takes to the decks for a hands-on workshop on how to master the tables as a DJ. Following that the skills of mixology and DJ will be brought together with backing tracks being created from mixology sounds for special guests Ruby Tingle, P-Zak and Terfak to perform over live.

Soho Radio will be on hand with a live broadcast of the evening, and Notion Magazine have special BerLondon sweatshirts available for purchase. Plan to stay late: After the mixing-meets-mixology workshop, the NIGHT EMBASSY will be home to some of Britain’s most exciting underground artists and local legends curated by AIM, including a headliner you won’t want to miss: Franz Ferdinand DJ set featuring Julian Corrie.

The NIGHT EMBASSY is a place to explore new directions for Berlin’s nightlife. We’re booking globally for a local showcase, including a DJ set by Franz Ferdinand’s Julian Corrie and special guest headliners like Philipp Gorbachev. Other highlights include Spain’s Deva, South Africa’s Floyd Lavine, Pepe Mogt, Ruyzdael, and many more talents from around the world.

Over a week, the series will represent the U.K, Spain, China, South Africa, Finland, Russia, Latin America and Ruyzdael presents: Writers on Wax. With local legends and emerging artists alike, the Night Embassy Closing series is a chance to taste the talent from regions around the world.

https://night-embassy.com/events/1210/night-embassy-closing-present-uk-berlondon