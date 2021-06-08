On the Campari art trail

× Expand The Campari SecRED Gallery takes you on a walk through Berlin Mitte, showcasing local and international artists along the way. Photo: Campari | Noah Becker

From June 22-27, Campari is hosting the interactive pop-up art walk Campari SecRED Gallery at locations like the yard of café Bravo and the Heckmann-Höfe. Admire the works of local and international newcomers as well as both up-and-coming and established artists, as you wander through backyards and past shop windows and stores, while sipping a Campari Amalfi aperitif.

Discover 14 artists

Fourteen artists have their works on display, including visual artist Ju Schnee, abstract painter Leyla Fischer, and musician and abstract painter Noah Becker. The exhibition is curated by Lukas Feireiss, artist, author and visual art expert. With his exhibitions, he wants to make contemporary discourse on art, architecture and design accessible to a broad audience. Feireiss describes his work as “cultural translation and mediation”. The artists he selected reflect the zeitgeist with their art.

× Expand Artwork by Noah Becker for Campari to be used as part of the SecRED Gallery merchandise collection. Photo: Campari

An art-filled treasure hunt

At each station of the pop-up art walk, QR codes are placed so that you can tour the 30 works on a kind of treasure hunt, while marvelling at the art and discovering the district. Once you have found and scanned all 14 codes, you will receive an exclusive prize at the end of the tour: selected items from the merchandise collection of the Campari SecRED Gallery. These are limited editions featuring the motifs of five of the 14 artists. To refresh you along the way, you will also receive a Campari Amalfi aperitif at some of the stops. This drink and other artworks, as well as merchandise products – from postcards and t-shirts to neck-scarves and bags – are available for purchase at the last location of the art walk.

Combining art and pleasure

“Art has always played a special role for the Campari brand,” says Thomas Daamen, marketing director of Campari, founded in 1860. With this exhibition, Campari shows the combination of art and pleasure. Among other things, the artists addressed the following questions: How do we interpret our own ‘Red Passion’? What challenges us? What spurs us on? Where do we find inspiration?

You can already catch a first glimpse of selected artists on Campari’s Instagram. In short video interviews, the ‘SecRED stories’, the artists talk about their red passion and inspiration. You can also find out more here.

The Campari SecRED Gallery opens on June 22. Curator Lukas Feireiss and some of the artists will be present and available for conversation.

Campari SecRED Gallery pop-up art walk | June 22 - 27 | campari.secredgallery.com