Five surprising facts about the health benefits of Berlin saunas

The German capital Berlin has a lot to offer to those who are looking for relaxation. If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city for a few hours, you can choose from a vast range of saunas: from small, family-run clubs to saunas in a luxury hotel.

Some interesting examples are the Vabali Spa with an 80-meter long arcade that looks like it is from the Far East and the Befine Sports & Spa Club, right in the center of Berlin, which has a sauna room in the style of a Roman temple. There is also an original Turkish hammam in Kreuzberg and a familiar Kiezsauna in Friedrichshain.

All these types of saunas have one thing in common: They are, in fact, very healthy. We have come up with five surprising facts about the benefits of it:

1. Sauna helps with regeneration after exercise

A visit to the sauna relaxes the body and relieves the pain in the muscles and joints. The heat is causing the brain to release endorphins, which lead to a pleasant and calm feeling. The heat increases body temperature and dilates the blood vessels. The blood can circulate more efficiently, and this allows minor bruises and wounds to heal more quickly. Muscle tension is reduced, and toxins can be excreted more easily. Some high-performance athletes specifically use the sauna after intensive training sessions to recover.

2. Toxins are excreted through sweat

Most city dwellers no longer sweat every day. However, deep sweating has proven health benefits that can be harnessed by going to the sauna. This is especially true with the many environmental influences in a large city. As soon as the skin surface warms up, the nervous system signals millions of sweat glands. Sweat production is supposed to cool the body, but this also eliminates many toxins that we absorb in everyday life. Many doctors agree that regular detox is good for the body. The sauna is one of the best ways to do this.

3. Using the sauna lowers the risk of dementia

Dr. Jari Laukkanen at the University of Eastern Finland carried out a 20-year study with more than 2,300 participants and found that regular sauna use significantly reduces the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. The International Alzheimer's Society also cites sweating as a means of improving brain health. Visiting the sauna has a similar effect on our mental performance as regular jogging.

4. You sleep better after the sauna

Taking a sauna leads to deeper and more relaxed sleep. The release of endorphins makes it easier to fall asleep. The stimulation of the heart and circulation also leads to pleasant tiredness afterward. After a sauna session, you will not only feel completely clean but also be very relaxed. After your next visit to a sauna, pay attention to the effects on your sleep!

5. Sauna helps against stress and erectile dysfunction

A relaxed body, in which blood circulates more quickly, leads to a calm mind. You can breathe deeper and let your mind wander. Some men experience that erectile dysfunction improves after regular sauna sessions if the stress is the trigger. Fortunately, if the sauna doesn't help, there are very effective medical treatments available.

For many people today, stress is the number one health risk. Our bodies are tense too often, adrenaline is released, muscles tense, and blood pressure rises. In addition, constant alarms can cause the immune system to overreact. It is, therefore, all the more important to consciously relax regularly and also to train the body so that it can build up a better stress resistance.

If you live in the exciting city of Berlin, have business to do there, or want to take a detour to this great city on vacation, a visit to the sauna could end your day in a relaxed manner.