Join the Berlin Sluggers!

× Expand Photo copyright Berlin Sluggers. Simon Fulber, coach of the Berlin Sluggers, wants you! As a player or supporter.

It is spring: The MLB-Teams are getting ready in Florida and Arizona for the upcoming 2020 season. So are the Berlin Sluggers.

When was the last time you smelled freshly mowed grass in the outfield? The last time you heard the sound of a well-hit baseball? The crack of a bat? The strike-call of the umpire when you were standing in the batter’s box? Long time, right?

Well, time to get back in the game. The Berlin Sluggers are the capital’s oldest established baseball-team, and they want you as a player or as a supporter.

The Sluggers first team is playing in the 2nd Bundesliga, Germany’s second-highest division. They are one of the favorites to win the pennant this year. Their season will start in April and end in September, and it is always fun to enjoy their games with an ice-cold beer and a burger in their ballpark in Neukölln (Kölner Damm).

You don’t want to watch, you want to play? Then try out for one of their teams! The Sluggers have three men’s teams on different levels. Bring a glove and come to their practice to find out how good you still are.

Got kids? No problem! The club is well known in Germany for its youth program. They have five junior teams for all age groups, starting with T-Ball. Max Kepler (27), starting right fielder for the Minnesota Twins, went through the Sluggers youth programme, before the Twins signed him in 2009. Leadoff batter Kepler hit 36 bombs last year and played a big part in the Twins' successful 2019 campaign.

So are you ready to catch the fire? Then give us a call or drop us an email. Can’t wait to see you on our field!

More details on www.sluggers.de.