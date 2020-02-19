Top 6 CBD brands in Europe

× Expand Photo courtesy of CBD brand Canzon. More info here.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is found in the industrial hemp plant. Although related to the psychoactive compound THC, CBD has no psychoactive properties, therefore CBD and CBD products do not affect your mindset.

What CBD can do is help you maintain your well-being. CBD products ease you into a more relaxed state of mind and help promote recovery from activity-induced inflammation and soreness. CBD is even beneficial for your pets and can help anxious dogs feel relaxed.

There are a lot of products on the European market and, if you’ve never purchased CBD products before, it can get confusing. To help mitigate that confusion, we’ve come up with a rating system to help you determine which brand is best suited to your needs.

Our testers and reviewers graded these common factors – organic certification, third-party testing, extraction processes, taste, cost, website accessibility, and customer satisfaction. We then compiled a list to help consumers differentiate between the European brands.

Here are the six best CBD brands on the European market.

1. Top Choice: Canzon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Canzon. More info here.

Canzon’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products to its European customers. Canzon sells CBD oils, e-liquids, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

Canzon only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed Swiss farms and works locally, manufacturing its beauty products in Italy and its skincare line in the Netherlands. With third-party lab tests, Canzon guarantees the labelling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

Canzon uses MCT oils, which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

2. PharmaHemp

As of the first of the year, Pharmahemp has a new website with a sleek, modern look. This CBD company also produces a wide range of products, including extracts, drops, skincare, and more.

PharmaHemp is GMP-certified, which means they are compliant with international expectations for compliance with ISO standards. They use organic hemp and create products with superior cannabinoids – CBD and CBG.

Their new website includes a blog that details the legality of CBD in EU countries. PharmaHemp Laboratories, a branch of the company, tests products from other companies, so you can be confident that their products adhere to the same strict guidelines.

3. Endoca

This CBD retailer originated in the US but has recently made a move into the European market with a new subsidiary in the Netherlands. Endoca is committed to helping its customers make healthy lifestyle choices when choosing which CBD product is best for them.

Endoca derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.

4. Reakiro

This company is unique in that it tracks the entire life cycle of the product. As they write on their website, Reakiro follows its hemp “from seed to sale.” They produce full-spectrum products, such as oils, that include all the naturally occurring terpenes, cannabinoids, essential oils, and flavonoids.

Reakiro excels at customer service as well, offering free EU shipping and 30-day money-back guarantee to customers. Although they are still a young company, Reakiro is an ambitious one and is growing in popularity on the European market.

5. Essenz

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination, Essenz uses supercritical CO2 extraction to derive its CBD for its products.

Essenz also maintains they begin their derivation process with microization, crushing the hemp molecules to a minuscule scale and increasing their products’ absorption rates.

Essenz packaging includes dark glass bottles, which helps protect their oils and other products from harmful UV rays. Their products also keep for a long time – an open bottle can last two years if stored at consistent room temperatures. If unopened, they keep for up to four years.

6. Evopure

This company distinguishes itself from other CBD companies as it focuses on personal nutrition and not just overall well-being. Evopure’s products are full-spectrum and completely organic.

CO2 extraction decreases any chance of pesticides or heavy metals in their products, and they only produce CBD products in small batches, ensuring their products don’t sit on the shelf for too long.

Evopure claims its products benefit its customers in two ways. The first comes from the natural benefits of using an organic product, and the second is from using a product that is sustainably sourced and not harmful to the Earth. Evopure touts its “farm-to-door” mission, in which the hemp and CBD are grown, processed, and bottled on the farm.

Final Thoughts

If you want to incorporate CBD products into your daily regimen, consider Canzon’s oils, e-liquids, balms, and skin treatments. Their acne and psoriasis treatments are classified as medical devices. Canzon has a stellar reputation, excellent product quality, and a great price point. This company also uses full-spectrum CBD and ethically sourced hemp.

To make the right decisions for your health, educate yourself on the many options on the European market. With fundamental research, you can find the health and well-being solution that fits your lifestyle.