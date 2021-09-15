Urban Drivestyle: From Niederschöneweide into the mobile future

They came up with fatwheels to usher in the traffic turnaround: Urban Drivestyle from Berlin-Niederschöneweide is a pioneer of the mobile future and builds e-bikes that make all other means of transport almost superfluous.

× Expand With its extra-long bench seat, the UNI MK Classic from Urban Drivestyle offers enough space for two adults or one adult with up to two children. Photo: Urban Drivestyle

Urban Drivestyle continues to drive the future of e-mobility

The design of the e-bike fleet is based on the bike icons of the 1960s to 1990s. The modern, silent drives and battery systems effortlessly achieve ranges of up to 100 kilometres.

Thanks to the comprehensive accessories, every bike can be adapted to your own lifestyle - whether as a fun bike, cargo transporter or family carriage. Urban Drivestyle offers the full range of two-wheelers, from BMXs to scooters to cargo bikes.

The mobility specialists have been developing the highly functional e-bikes since 2016 and have been producing them in Berlin since 2017.

× Expand All means of transport are manufactured in Niederschöneweide. Photo: Urban Drivestyle

The fast-growing company only moved from Ober- to Niederschöneweide in July 2021. In the new 3,500 square metre e-mobility hub, there is now room for a larger production facility - and other brands in the segment will also move in here to further advance the future of e-mobility.

Since then, the community has been indispensable - more precisely, the largest active bike community in Germany. CEO Andreas Kranki explains: "Everything we do, we do with and in the interest of our customers. We are convinced that added value can only be created through close interaction between customer, supplier and manufacturer."

× Expand The style is based on the bike icons of the 1960s to 1990s. Photo: Urban Drivestyle

So far, the exchange has primarily taken place via social media groups and regular community rides. From now on, Urban Drivestyle Fatwheelers will be able to try out new models in the large courtyard in Niederschöneweide and soon even work on their own bikes in the planned DIY boxes. Here, the necessary tools will be provided, production staff will be on hand with their know-how and further accessories can be purchased directly.

For all those who would like to test the stylish and multifunctional e-bikes at home: The test drive van is now on the road in Berlin. Simply make an appointment by phone and off you go.