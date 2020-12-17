Villa Sorgenfrei: Precious trinkets, direct from Berlin

× Expand Inspired by jewellery of the past, particularly designs between 1920 and 1960, Pöpsel and her team blend natural elements such as real flowers, leaves and grass with gleaming enamel, brass and silver. Photo: Supplied

Christmas is just around the corner, and after this chaotic year, we deserve some adorable shiny trinkets. Claudia Pöpsel's Villa Sorgenfrei specialises in vintage-inspired jewellery pieces with enough charm to cheer you up during this unusual holiday season. Every piece is made in a workshop here in Berlin, so you can support a local business while indulging in retail therapy.

In the summer of 2010, founder and designer Claudia Pöpsel forged her first piece of jewellery in her living room before moving into her first small workshop on Max-Beer-Straße a year later. By early 2019, Villa Sorgenfrei had expanded into their current location, a beautiful Altbau in Hohenschönhausen, where 10 dedicated jewellers and designers are managed by husband and cofounder Dirk Dotzert.

Over the past 10 years, Villa Sorgenfrei has produced and sold over 350,000 pieces to customers around the world. Inspired by jewellery of the past, particularly designs between 1920 and 1960, Pöpsel and her team blend natural elements such as real flowers, leaves and grass with gleaming enamel, brass and silver. The designs are made affordable, usually ranging between €10 to €40, with sterling silver pieces available for the price of €65. One highlight is the whimsical "wish" pendant necklace, a hand-blown glass ball filled with real dandelion puffs that dangles from a matching silver chain (€24).

The unique ornaments manufactured by this family-run company are a result of a constant search for “original elements that come together to create original creations.” And if your gift shopping will most likely take place online this year, Villa Sorgenfrei may be the perfect place to find that unique Christmas present. It could be the twisted silver ring that resembles a cheeky fox, complete with brushed metal “fur“ (€35), elegant sterling bracelets with crescent moon and blue fire glass opal detailing (€45) or top-selling sterling silver band rings with wild grass engravings and an antique finish (€43).

Villa Sorgenfrei donates around five percent of their proceeds to charities working to create a healthier, more equitable world. So worry not about your last-minute Christmas gift shopping and get your locally made Schmuck right here.

Villa Sorgenfrei | Freienwalder Straße 17, 13055 & online