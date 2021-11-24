× Expand Bright and spacious rooms - living dreams come true.

Close to Berlin’s city centre in a green environment; that’s living in the Alboingärten – a new Vonovia residential quarter. Offering green and car-free spaces, a day care centre and excellent public transport connections in a safe, cosmopolitan environment. Ideal for families, singles and couples. First-time occupancy is possible from December 2021.

The Alboingärten is a new residential quarter in Berlin Schöneberg between the nature park Schöneberger Südgelände and the historic Alboinplatz. The building, with 432 attractive apartments, covers an area of more than 2.5 hectares – 99 of those apartments are publicly subsidised. The apartments range from 1 to 5 rooms and from 24 to 118 m². All apartments have a balcony, winter garden/loggia or terrace and are equipped with a video intercom system, floor heating, smooth white walls and modern tiled bathrooms. (Basement rooms for storage is also included.) About one third of all apartments are barrier-free.

Convincing concept

The Alboingärten combine city living with green outdoors. The park-like and car-free spaces consist of three open courtyards: The western courtyard is an extensive playground for children with a climbing castle and a roller rink. The pergola courtyard is a landscaped area with covered seating and a boules court. The parcour courtyard is an adventure world for teenagers.

The underground car park is also open for bicycles and e-bikes accessible via a separate ramp. Charging facilities for electric vehicles are available.

The entire concept is ecologically and socially sustainable: sustainable energy is provided by the building’s own combined heat and power unit, a photovoltaic systems and green roofs. Social engagement is encouraged in the 15 residential units for therapeutic living.

× Expand In the centre of the Alboingärten: the pergola courtyard as a meeting place for neighbours.

Short distances and good connections

Excellent shopping facilities can be found in the immediate surroundings, for example a large supermarket directly next door. The Alboingärten are well connected by public transport: Priesterweg S-Bahn station is within walking distance, as are various bus lines. The long-distance railway station Berlin Südkreuz is only a few minutes' drive away, as are the Malzfabrik cultural centre, the summer swimming pool at Insulaner and IKEA Tempelhof. Further parks are close by for sports and leisure and the future Teltow cycle route will also pass the Alboingärten.

Did we spark your interest? Then please find out more about the rental offers in the Alboingärten: vonovia.de/alboingaerten

CONTACT

Address: Alboingärten 1 – 39, 12103 Berlin [Access via Bessemerstrasse 84]