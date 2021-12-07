Winter excursions in Brandenburg

× Expand From castles to canoeing, we highlight the best of what Berlin’s neighbouring state has to offer. Photo: S.Lehman

Need a winter break? Head to Brandenburg for some magical escapes.

Discover Uckermark and hike the Little Boitzenburger

This 11-kilometre hike leads you through the Uckermark region. The walk combines unspoiled nature with meadows and forests and a stroll through the picturesque village of Boitzenberg. You will come across Lake Schumellnsee and have the opportunity for an ice bath. On your way you will have a view of Boitzenburg Castle where you can take some pictures. The start and finish is the castle's Marstall, where an end with coffee and cake are then well deserved.

For further information visit: www.brandenburg-tourism.com/poi/uckermark/hiking-tours/kleiner-boitzenburger-walking-tour

× Expand Photo: Peter Becker

Glide into Spreewald Winter Canoe Tour

In Winter, when silence settles over the Spreewald, the guests on the punt trips are wrapped in blankets. There is tea, Glühwein and small bottles of spirits on board. With the right clothes, you can also experience special moments of photography and happiness on a wintry 13km canoe trip from Lübbenau. In a meadow, a few sheep are enjoying the fresh hay, a woodpecker can be heard in the forest. Two hours ago, you set off in the hustle and bustle of Berlin and now you’re surrounded be peace and quiet. There is no way to get lost, the water-Fließe all have names like city streets.

For further information visit: www.brandenburg-tourism.com/poi/spreewald/canoeing/luebbenau-barzlin-tour/

Conquer the Bad Freienwalde Gipfelstürmer, East Germany’s most popular hiking trail

The Gipfelstürmer Tour has just recently been named East Germany's most beautiful hiking trail. The tour is a mecca for enthusiastic mountain climbers. After just under an hour's train ride from Berlin, mountaineers can work on their head for heights and physical fitness on a 20-kilometre long course. The Ice Age glaciers have left behind hilly trails in the Oberbarnim area between Falkenberg and Bad Freienwalde that will take you right from the start at Falkenberg railway station on a steep climb up to the ancient ridgeway on plateau of the Giant Mountains.

The biggest challenge is the steep 225-step climb to the small chapel, before heading to the final stop at the observation tower on the Galgenberg hill. If you find the route too hard, then you are not fit enough!

For further information visit: www.brandenburg-tourism.com/poi/seenland-oder-spree/hiking-tours/mekka-fuer-gipfelstuermer-walking-tour-with-heights-discovery-tour/ and www.seenland-oderspree.de

× Expand Photo: Jakub Fiser

Visit the Rusty Nail at the Lusatian Lakelands

Located in the south of Brandenburg, Lusatia is a former coal mining region. Some coal is still mined here, but more than 20 of its old coal pits have been turned into lakes since 2000, making the Lusatian Lakeland Brandenburg’s newest holiday destination and largest artificial lake network in Europe. An observation tower at Lake Sedlitz is made of weathering steel and measures 30 metres high.

Named the Rusty Nail, the tower was given its name by locals in the area. It has become a popular tourist destination, as well as a popular resting spot for cyclists, skaters and bus tours since the opening of the International Building Exhibition (IBA) Fürst-Pückler-Land project in 2008 and offers a panoramic view of the Lakeland, particularly Lake Sedlitz, Lake Geierswald, and Lake Partwitz.

For further information visit: www.lausitzerseenland.de/en/start.html

× Expand Photo: Steffen Rasche

Explore Senftenberg Castle and Fortress

Once a Saxon bastion defending against Branden- burgers, the old Senftenberg fortress complex now houses a museum with modern exhibition which invite visitors on a unique journey into the region. The complex was built on the foundations of a medieval castle in the 16th century and serves as Germany’s only fortification surrounded by grassy defensive walls. A tour of the fortress reveals secret passages, the Pulverturm and the fortress portal.

For further information visit: www.brandenburg-tourism.com/poi/lausitzer-seenland/museums/senftenberg-palace-and-fortress/

× Expand Photo: Schlosshotel Fürstlich Drehna

Accommodation tip one for a long weekend: Enjoy a weekend of pampering at Fürstlich Drehna Castle

Go back in time at the 4-star Fürstlich Drehna Castle hotel. More than 500 years old, this castle is complete with a moat, combining historical charm with exclusive luxury and a modern ambiance. A chapel located directly inside the castle holds up to 30 people and serves as a branch of the Luckau Registry Office. The à la carte restaurant “TafelSPIZZ” invites its guests to enjoy views of the inner courtyard and corridors. Dishes are inspired by meal of the time and brought to life with the modern charms of today’s cuisine.

You can find this and other accommodation recommendations at: www.brandenburg-tourism.com/accommodation/winter-price-specials

× Expand Photo: Christian Große

Accommodation tip two for a long weekend: Take in lakeside views at the Strand Hotel Senftenberg

Overlooking Lake Senftenberg, this 3-star superior Strandhotel welcomes guests to take in its prime location next to the water. Spend evenings by the shore and fall asleep to the sounds of the waves each night. Enjoy lake views any time of year from the sun terrace and winter garden. Beyond its location on the lake, the Strandhotel is situated a short distance from the city harbour and city centre. Boat and bike rental services are also available. Take a timeout from everyday life and relax in the sauna barrel by the lake.

You can find this and other accommodation recommendations at: www.brandenburg-tourism.com/accommodation/winter-price-specials