Web Editor – Exberliner

Web Editor

40h a week – staff position

Berlin’s English-language magazine is looking for a Web Editor to join its editorial team as soon as possible. Applications should be sent to rachel_m@exberliner.com

The perfect candidate is an ambitious, native English speaker with strong writing skills, a background in online or print journalism, and a good command of digital tools and social media.

The Web Editor is responsible for managing our website and newsletters, maintaining day-to-day online content and overseeing team work. He/she is also responsible for building relationships with colleagues, journalists and sources, and leading team productivity, while bringing their own, unique editorial flair to the online face of EXB.

The duties

shaping and overseeing editorial content on exberliner.com and in our biweekly newsletters

ensuring that the website is up-to-date and that stories stream onto the site consistently and seamlessly

scheduling and strategising the online publication of articles sourced from the print edition

devising a social media strategy that incorporates both editorial and marketing considerations

assigning fresh, online-exclusive content

maintaining strong relationships with the editor-in-chief, editors and freelancers

working with Wordpress, our content management system, and maintaining contact with the company in the case of trouble-shooting

Preferences will be given to applicants who:

have airtight command of English-language spelling, grammar and sentence structure (only native speakers will be considered)

have at least two years of journalism or editorial experience (online preferred)

have the ability to meet tight deadlines under pressure

are familiar with some form of a CMS and know their way around social media and Mailchimp

have excellent organisational and communication skills

are a good fit in our diverse, multi-national team

identify with the Exberliner brand

The company

Exberliner was founded by three journalists in 2002. It’s Germany’s largest English-language magazine. The Berlin-based independent monthly has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. The Exberliner brand stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.