Web Editor – Exberliner

Web Editor
40h a week – staff position
Berlin’s English-language magazine is looking for a Web Editor to join its editorial team as soon as possible. Applications should be sent to rachel_m@exberliner.com
The perfect candidate is an ambitious, native English speaker with strong writing skills, a background in online or print journalism, and a good command of digital tools and social media.
The Web Editor is responsible for managing our website and newsletters, maintaining day-to-day online content and overseeing team work. He/she is also responsible for building relationships with colleagues, journalists and sources, and leading team productivity, while bringing their own, unique editorial flair to the online face of EXB.
The duties
- shaping and overseeing editorial content on exberliner.com and in our biweekly newsletters
- ensuring that the website is up-to-date and that stories stream onto the site consistently and seamlessly
- scheduling and strategising the online publication of articles sourced from the print edition
- devising a social media strategy that incorporates both editorial and marketing considerations
- assigning fresh, online-exclusive content
- maintaining strong relationships with the editor-in-chief, editors and freelancers
- working with Wordpress, our content management system, and maintaining contact with the company in the case of trouble-shooting
Preferences will be given to applicants who:
- have airtight command of English-language spelling, grammar and sentence structure (only native speakers will be considered)
- have at least two years of journalism or editorial experience (online preferred)
- have the ability to meet tight deadlines under pressure
- are familiar with some form of a CMS and know their way around social media and Mailchimp
- have excellent organisational and communication skills
- are a good fit in our diverse, multi-national team
- identify with the Exberliner brand
The company
Exberliner was founded by three journalists in 2002. It’s Germany’s largest English-language magazine. The Berlin-based independent monthly has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. The Exberliner brand stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.