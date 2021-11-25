What's on at Berlin cinemas this week?

× Expand Our film of the week, Délicieux (À la Carte), by Éric Besnard.

This week at the kino: What's opening in Berlin from November 25

After last week’s banner release slate – Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Power of the Dog and First Cow (all still showing and worth your time and pennies) – this week is a comparatively more mellow affair.

Still, there are some gems worth seeking out, so here goes.

DÉLICIEUX (À LA CARTE)

Hungry? French director Éric Besnard is banking on it. He sets his historical piece, Délicieux (À la Carte), in pre-Revolutionary France, in which food becomes something of a proxy for societal change. We follow a talented head chef who, with the help of a mysterious woman, creates France’s very first restaurant. It’s a tasty confection that doesn’t do for food what Patrice Leconte’s Ridicule did for bon mots, but remains a gentle, warm and yes, delicious feast for the eyes. Read the full review for more.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Besnard, who talked to me about the aesthetic of the film, the link between cooking and filmmaking, and his thoughts on the various translated titles of the film. Stayed tuned for the interview, which will be published in the coming days.

RESPECT

Another high profile release this week is Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic that only half works. As I mention in the full review, Jennifer Hudson delivers a powerhouse performance that’s lost in an estate-approved project that tends to play things a bit too safe. It’s miles ahead of the sanitised dreck that was Bohemian Rhapsody or the clunky The United States Vs Billie Holiday, but it still pales compared to the 2018 concert film / documentary feature Amazing Grace.

As a cheeky plug, check out my interview with music producer / director Alan Elliott, who brought Amazing Grace to the screen following the death of original director Sidney Pollack.

A PURE PLACE

Finally this week is the Greek-German production A Pure Place. I was giddy about watching this one, considering the WTF thrills of Nikias Chryssos’ 2015 film, Der Bunker (The Bunker). Sadly, this film about a mysterious cult located on a remote Greek island delivers visually but falls prey to some of the genre’s trappings. It’s not a complete disaster but the tone is all over the place and the ending feels a bit too neat compared to its more outré ambitions. Read on for more.

FILM EVENTS AND FESTIVALS

× Expand Venice winner L'Evénement (Happening) is screening at this year's Around The World In 14 Films festival, starting on Dec 2.

Französische Filmwoche (French Film Week) has kicked off this week. Celebrating French and Francophone cinema, the festival runs until Dec 1 and is well worth checking out. The excellent line-up includes some of this year’s Cannes titles, including Bruno Dumont’s thrilling and thought-provoking France, François Ozon’s brilliantly acted Tout S’est Bien Passé and Leos Carax’s unmissable new film (and English-language debut) Annette, which won the controversial director the award for Best Director earlier this year. Bonnes projections and read my full festival preview for more info on the festival’s hottest tickets. There are still some left, so don’t sleep on it.

Speaking of Leos Carax and because of the upcoming December release of Annette, Arsenal are doing a retrospective of the filmmaker’s oeuvre, in tandem with the Institut Français Berlin. From Mauvais Sang (1986) to Les Amants du Pont-Neuf (1991) via the divisive Holy Motors (2012), featuring Monsieur Oscar in his stretch limousine, now’s the time to revisit some classics.

If you’re not keen on Carax and French cinema isn’t you thing, then there’s very little anyone can do for you there are alternatives...

Like films? Enjoy poetry? Well, Zebra, the world’s first – and largest – international platform for short films inspired by poetry has got you covered. The Zebra Poetry Film Festival kicks off today (until the 28th) with its characteristically impressive innovative spirit. This year, audiences can look forward to a programme that shines a light on France. The festival takes place at Urania – check out the line-up here.

My main recommendation is to book tickets as quick as you can for Around The World In 14 Films. Starting on Dec 2 (until 11th), Berlin’s “festival of festivals” is treating audiences to a blissful nightmare, having programmed twice the number of films for their 16th edition... And they’re all so damn good it makes me want to cry. New films from Pedro Almodóvar, Pablo Larraín, Joanna Hogg, Andrea Arnold, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi and 2021’s Venice Golden Lion winning film, L’Événement by Audrey Diwan, are all vying for your attention... And in order to accommodate such a wide cinematic net, the festival is taking place not only at its regular haunt Kino in der KulturBrauerei but also at Delphi Lux and Neues Off. Here’s my full lowdown on the festival and for the love of all that’s good and pure, nab tickets while you can!

Lastly, don’t forget our monthly EXBlicks evening on Monday 29th. This month’s pick is Chasing Paper Birds, the debut film by Canadian-Croatian Berlinerin Mariana Jukica, which features Systemsprenger and Berlin Alexanderplatz’ standout performer Albrecht Schuh. Join us at Lichtblick Kino and stick around after the film for a Q&A with the director. And come say hello to the Exberliner gang – we don’t bite. Hard.

That’s it for this week. Enjoy the screenings, head to the festivals and say hello if you catch me at Cinéma Paris or the KulturBrauerei – the amount of tickets I’ve bought is making my head spin!