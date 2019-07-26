Circus Empire

× Expand Photo by Roman März

For her second show at König Galerie, American artist Kathryn Andrews has created an installation mainly consisting of a seven-metre tall circus big top tent. Set outside the red and white tent is an interactive sculpture titled “Picasso Trace Buzzer”. Visitors are invited to play the wire loop game and attempt to run the metal loop around the Picasso-esque outline of a bull, connect the two and a buzzer goes off. Inside, “American Claw Game” is a twisted version of the game in which players operate a mechanical claw to grab a prize teddy. In Andrews’ piece the prizes include a car stereo and an “Unlawful Entry” sign. Most prominent are five works titled “Wheel of Foot In Mouth”, in reference to the classical idea of a wheel of fortune. On request the invigilators will spin the wheels for you, each turn revealing another question perhaps best left unasked (“Have you tried exercising?”). Andrews has created a fun environment replete with absurd art jokes and prods at how material culture normalises the strangest things, an enjoyable show with easily accessible depths.

Through Aug 4