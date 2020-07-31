Milorad Krstić: From Hollywood to Berlin

× Expand Milorad Krstić began life as a graphic artist and painter, but the world might know him best as a filmmaker. Photo: Zsófia Pölöske / Collegium Hungaricum Berlin

Fresh from the release of a much-lauded animation film, the Budapest-based multi-talented artist is in Berlin with a unique exhibition of paintings. Anna Gyulai Gaal calls him up for a chat about his creative process.

Milorad Krstić began life as a graphic artist and painter, but since the success of Ruben Brandt, Collector, an animated feature that was shortlisted for an Oscar last year, the world might know him best as a filmmaker. Born in Slovenia, Krstić has been painting and drawing since the age of four, a lifelong obsession that eventually brought him recognition in Hungary, where’s he’s been living since 1989, and, later, to the top of the film world. He took home the Silver Bear at the Berlinale for his 1995 animated short film My Baby Left Me, and Ruben Brandt just last year was shortlisted for an Oscar. Surreal yet insightful, the film was mostly hand-drawn, following a fictional psychiatrist haunted by visions of famous paintings.

RUBENsremBRANDT, Krstić’s latest exhibition, is showing at the Collegium Hungaricum Berlin (CHB) until the 19th of August. It presents almost 70 portraits that Krstić completed in the 18 months after finishing Ruben Brandt, Collector.

Anna Gyulai Gaal spoke with Krstić about his new exhibition and, of course, his multi-awarded feature film.

Tell me about your new RUBENsremBRANDT exhibition in Berlin.

It’s a unique collection of 67 portraits inspired by the vintage postcards in a book called Berliner Post from 1987. I incorporated that fantastic handwriting from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries in my ink drawings.

How long did you work on the paintings?

I turned to my paintings immediately after finishing my film. They took me one-and-a-half years. I did 60 paintings and around 100 drawings, and they’re not part of my next film project.

Rumour has it that your new movie will be aimed at a younger audience. What can you tell us about that?

Well, I can only give you a hint. Two siblings, with the help of their scientist uncle, fight through time and space to save the world from the most powerful person on Earth, an out-of-control villain named MouMoush, the king of plastic. This project is still in development with National Film Institute Hungary and we are looking for a co-producer.

What draws you to your style of animation?

The English idiom “every picture tells a story” is the right description of my work. My drawings and paintings always have some written elements, some words. There is a frozen story in every work of mine. It is not difficult to transition from my figurative drawings to comics and even further to animation. I don’t see my paintings in motion while I work on them, but once I finish them, I can almost hear some of them talking to me: “Come on, Milorad, let’s make a movie!”

Your feature-length movie, Ruben Brandt, Collector, was full of obscure references. What kind of response did they get?

Some people notice them, some do not. I remember, one or two years ago during a Q&A session after the projection in St. Andrea in Hungary, a little boy asked me why we see an old tombstone with the engraved name “William Wilson 1839 – 1926” in the funeral scene. Nobody ever asked me that before, not even in the studio during production or later in the numerous interviews I gave. I don’t know why this name was etched into the kid’s memory. For me, it was cool to put the tombstone in the film because “William Wilson” is a short story by Edgar Allan Poe, first published in 1839. The tale follows the theme of the doppelgänger. It was my homage to Edgar Allan Poe and a slight hint towards that we, too, have a doppelgänger in our movie.

How did you select the paintings, including work from Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, that appeared in the movie?

Ruben was haunted in his nightmares by characters from the famous paintings. I could use some terrifying characters from the paintings by Hieronymus Bosch, Francisco Goya or Hans Memling, but I found it more interesting to have him be attacked by some innocent, beautiful creatures, like Velázquez’s “Infanta Margarita” or Botticelli’s “Venus”. That gave me a chance to create those transformations from a beautiful girl to a monster.

In some of the other nightmare scenes, it was interesting to activate some supporting characters in a famous painting. In Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks”, we can see three characters clearly, but there’s the fourth guy we only see from behind. I wanted him to turn to us, to show his face, and to play the main role in my remake.

Ruben Brandt, Collector received extremely positive feedback from around the world, including being shortlisted for an Oscar. How does it relate to your career as a painter?

There’s a difference between making movies and painting. If you’re an unknown painter, it’s very hard to get your paintings into prestigious galleries, but if you are an unknown filmmaker it’s quite easy to send your film to prestigious festivals. From my experience, film festivals are much more open to new ideas. The jurors are also more independent from the market than gallery owners.

Today it’s quite old fashioned to express yourself through painting. Movies, computer games, and 3D animations are more attractive than classic 2D paintings. They are more available to the masses, but I’m not complaining. Paintings are my choice. When I’m painting, I’m not working. I enjoy it.

Finally, how have the months of lockdown affected you and your work?

The lockdown was rather distracting. I enjoy being alone in my studio, but the cloud of the coronavirus is still all over our globe, stopping normal communication between people for a long time. I was invited to the Kino Der Kunst festival in Munich for the projection of Ruben Brandt, Collector in April. At the same time, two exhibitions of my paintings were planned in Germany. Kati Lovaas was kind enough to organise one in Munich, and Marta Nagy, director of CHB, organised one exhibition in Berlin. But everything was postponed, and I couldn’t be physically present for the Berlin opening. Kati Lovaas organised an online exhibition called The COVID 19 DIARIES. For that, I made a digital graphic as my vision of our dangerous times. That sums it up how I feel.