Nightlife in focus: C/O Berlin's No Photos on the Dance Floor!

There are some photos here that should probably have stayed in a 2005 MySpace post. However, alongside videos and memorabilia including party flyers and membership cards, the majority of works by the 25 photographers in this show successfully capture the many facets of Berlin nightlife. Highlights are Martin Eberle’s portrait of Peaches and his 1996 series Temporary Spaces that reveal the off-duty life of clubs like Tresor, showing its fairly nondescript street entrance and empty dance floor. Wolfgang Tillmans’ installation We haven’t stopped dancing yet (Berlin 1991- 2018) covers everything from a moodily lit line outside a warehouse to a dance floor packed with topless men and early 1990s fashion. Camille Blake’s more recent shots of punters at Funkhaus and Ohm offer softer individual por­traits as does Anna-Lena Krause’s series The Aftermaths, black and white shots with a focus on fashion. If you feel inspired to let loose, the last room is converted into a club for the duration of the exhibition.

