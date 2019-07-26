Summer of Love: Art, fashion, rock and roll

× Expand Photot by Herb Greene

In the summer of 1967, set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, a young generation was making itself heard as around 100,000 of them flocked to San Francisco in a climax of the hippie movement. Their counterculture was concerned with gender equality, non-violence, social justice, public protest and civil rights, and their most public and lasting expression of these was through their art, fashion and music that so differed from that of older generations. This exhibition is set to celebrate this movement of the late 1960s through 150 objects and documents originally put together by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco. Look forward to psychedelic art by Rick Griffin, Alton Kelley, Victor Moscoso, Stanley Mouse, and Wes Wilson, 25 fashion exhibits including an intricately embroidered handbag made for Janis Joplin and a psychedelic crochet wedding dress by Birgitta Bjerke. Also part of the show: rare photos by Jim Marshall of the Golden Gate Park concert played by Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead and where Allen Ginsberg sang his famous mantra: “We are all one. We are all one.”

Through Oct 28