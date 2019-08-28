Rooftop yoga anyone? Bauhaus Week

× Expand Yoga on the rooftop for Bauhaus Week Photo by Hanna Belz. Learn more about Bauhaus design with rooftop yoga sessions at various locations across the city throughout Bauhaus Week.

Bauhaus Week kicks off this Saturday (Aug 31) with a week-long programme of events celebrating and encouraging new interaction with some of Berlin's own Bauhaus design and architecture. Our top picks include rooftop yoga classes, an artist-led city bike tour and the Bauhaus Archiv’s exhibition.

Every day during Bauhaus Week (Aug 31-Sep 8), part of 100 Years of Bauhaus celebrations, free rooftop yoga sessions are taking place at various locations across the city.

The sessions are inspired by the 20th century design movement and school, which was a pioneer in including concentration and breathing exercises before classes as a way of connecting students' mind and bodies. Yoga teacher and former cultural journalist Sarah Esling (Monopol, Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung and Die Zeit) will follow up the Jivamukti routines with a cultural historical talk about the location, in German or if the group prefers in English. Classes start at 9:00 and run through to 10:30 and don't require any previous yoga knowledge but must be booked online.

Our favourite locations include the terrace of architecture offices Kleihues + Kleihues, where the practice will take place with an amazing view over the Spree. Alternately, hit the Dutch Embassy, located between Alexanderplatz and U-Bhf Märkisches Museum, for a one-time-only opportunity for an exclusive look inside the building.

The large programme also includes the official opening ceremony, which will be held in the festival centre on Friday (Aug 30), from 18:00, as well as the Bauhaus Archiv’s exhibition showing 1000 original objects opening at Berlinische Galerie on Friday (Sep 6), and the VeloNotte, a three-hour 16km bike tour across the city guided by historians, architects and artists. The tour starts at 18:00 on Saturday (Sep 7), at Berlinsche Gallerie. The VeloNotte has been in Berlin since 2017 and aims to explore sights and architecture.

You can find Bauhaus Week's full programme here.

Bauhaus Week, various locations, Aug 31-Sep 8.

Festival Centre Bauhaus Week Ernst-Reuter-Platz (Mittelinsel), Charlottenburg | Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraße 124-128, Kreuzberg | Kleihues + Kleihues: Yoga on Mon, Sep 2, Helmholtzstraße 42, Charlottenburg | Embassy of the Netherlands: Yoga on Fri, Sep 6, Klosterstraße 50, Mitte