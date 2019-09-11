Top talk: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Sep 13

× Expand Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Photo by Wani Olatunde. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will talk on Sep 13, 20:00, at HAU.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the rock star among this year’s participants. The Nigerian writer might have just three acclaimed novels to her name (2003’s Purple Hibiscus, 2007’s Half of a Yellow Sun and 2013’s Americanah) but her activism and social media skills have hoisted her onto the pages of glossy magazines, including an appearance in British Vogue’s Forces of Change edition last month. Above all, it’s been Adichie’s two extra-curricular forays into TED Talks (2012’s We Should all be Feminists as well as 2009’s The Danger of a Single Story), both with over five million views on YouTube, that have helped fuel her street cred. Adichie has become a go-to guest speaker at prestigious US universities and has won numerous literary prizes, including last year’s PEN Pinter Prize. Eloquent and engaging, she appears in the Literatures of the World section (HAU, Sep 13, 20:00) to talk about the merging currents of her work, on and off the page.

