Photo by Gareth Gatrell, courtesy of Entertainment Studios.

Withdrawn Mia (Sophie Nélisse) is an embarrassment to step sister Sasha (Corinne Foxx). Trying to get the girls to bond, their dad (John Corbett) arranges for them to go on a shark watching trip. However, when Sasha’s friends tempt them away to a hidden lagoon, it soon becomes clear that an even deadlier surprise lies in wait.

A spiritual sequel to director Johannes Roberts’ 2017 movie, 47 Meters Down, this is another return to sharks and screaming. Quickly scattering its emotional allegiances on tepid waters, you won’t have long to wait. As everyone becomes screechy shark bait, Tomandandy’s solid score narrates a script that’s permanently low on air and relegated to the shallowest of breathing.

Like Deep Blue Sea before it, where anyone sensible is guaranteed to die, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is another hymn to B-movies who went to sea but never broke the surface of Jaws’ appeal.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged | Directed by Johannes Roberts (UK / US, 2019), with Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, John Corbett. Starts Oct 10.

