When precocious college student Gatsby (Timothy Chalamet) takes his aspiring-journalist girlfriend Ashleigh (Elle Fanning) to New York, things don’t necessarily go to plan. As a hot story falls into her lap, ambition starts to pull them apart. In a story of silver-spoon kids floating through life on the breath of their own self-importance, Woody Allen fashions his latest alter ego in Timothy Chalamet. However, the director’s jaded wordplay dies upon his cast’s twenty-something tongues: with diatribes that never pause for character development, his pedantic pentameter drowns all. As with other Woody Allen films, everybody has problems and if they don’t, then they accuse each other of having problems. And as they determinedly peck away at each other, they inadvertently expose their director’s darkest fear: that the person you’re hitting on is the one who’ll stymy your own narcissistic potential.

A Rainy Day in New York | Directed by Woody Allen (USA 2019) with Timothy Chalamet, Elle Fanning. Starts Dec 5.

