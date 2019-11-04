Africa's best current cinema: Afrikamera festival

× Expand AFRIKAMERA Photo courtesy of Afrikamera. Catch Africa's latest and greatest cinema at Afrikamera festival Nov 7 through Nov 11 at the Arsenal, Mitte.

Don’t miss out on Afrikamera’s 12th edition, Ber­lin’s annual celebration of current African cinema.

This year’s festival kicks off on a cheerful note with multi-awarded Keteke, an energetic comedy from Ghana and its first-time director Peter Kofi Sedufia (Q&A after screening, Nov 7). More sobering but no less engrossing, two documentaries exploring the dire consequences of gold mining in Southern and Western Africa will follow on Nov 8 – Catherine Meyburgh and Richard Pakleppa’s Dying For Gold and Pas D’Or Pour Kalsaka by Michel K. Zongo’s (in attendance for Q&A). Part of this year’s focus on Lusophone Africa, Our Madness (Nov 9) is a monochrome gem from João Viana that comments on the pervasive grasp of colonial history on modern-day Mozambique through the story of a patient in a psychiatric hospital. The eclectic Best of African Shorts programme on Now 10 is also of note, and features Congolese-Belgian mu­sician and filmmaker Bajoli’s Zombies. The festival closes with Senegalese director Mamadou Dia’s feature debut, Baamun Nafi (Nafi’s Father), which premiered at this year’s Locarno festival and focuses on a family torn apart by religious fundamentalism.

Afrikamera | Arsenal, Mitte. Nov 7–11. See programme here.