And Then We Danced is in Berlin cinemas now. Photo: Edition Salzgeber

Set in conservative Georgia, And Then We Danced sees the life of promising young dancer Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani) thrown off balance when he develops feelings for rebellious new student Irakli (Bachi Valishvili). Their rivalry turns to romance, as Merab’s gradual embrace of his homosexuality plays out against the backdrop of Georgia’s traditional values – encompassed in several captivating dance sequences – and deeply entrenched homophobic attitudes.

Billed as the dance school answer to Call Me By Your Name, this Georgian LGBT+ drama is an exquisite and powerful reflection on identity and self-acceptance. There are moments when Levan Akin’s third feature often feels like it’s following a predictable coming-of-age template and occasionally flirts with melodrama, but the intensity of the nuanced performances, as well as the deft juxtaposition between the personal and the political, make this a sophisticated love story worth cherishing. The depiction of sexual repression and artistic blockage makes it a tough watch at times, but there’s a very real joy that transpires from this captivating film, with every dance movement not only representing a sense of yearning, but also a beautifully defiant call for acceptance. Don’t miss out.

And Then We Danced / Directed by Levan Akin (Georgia, Sweden, France, 2019), with Levan Gelbakhiani, Bachi Valishvili, Ana Javakishvili. Starts July 23.

