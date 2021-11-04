This complex and beautiful drama from writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve sees a writing and filmmaking couple, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), head to the island of Fårö, searching for inspiration where Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman lived for many years.

What starts off as a fairly straightforward story takes some wonderfully inventive turns that make Bergman Island equal parts domestic drama centered around the inextricable intermingling of life and art, a ghost story, and potent meditation about female artistic emancipation in a world where most male “geniuses” are readily given absolution for their failings as both artists and people because they are supposedly suffering for their art. Hansen-Løve demolishes this received wisdom in the most wonderful way, and alluringly plays with ambiguity throughout her film: she takes time to define the central relationship – which harks back to Bergman’s Scenes From A Marriage – and gives her players room to shine, especially Krieps, who steals the show as a passionate and restless artist seeking to make her mark. Better still, when the director performs something of a bait-and-switch by introducing a film-within-a-film narrative construction, all thematic and emotional underpinnings rise to the surface to create something at times slightly heavy-handed but really quite unique.

Bergman Island / D: Mia Hansen-Løve (Sweden, France) with Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie. Starts: November 04.