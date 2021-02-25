Berlinale 2021: The ultimate quiz

× Expand Put your knowledge to the test, with our epic 21-question Berlinale quiz. Photo: IMAGO / POP-EYE

Think you know the world’s biggest film festival? Confident you’re a card-carrying film buff, clued up on all things Berlinale? Put your knowledge to the test, with our epic 21-question Berlinale quiz.

Answers can be found at the bottom, with further explanations in some cases – no peeking!

1. Who founded the Berlinale in 1951?

A. Alfred Bauer, the festival’s first director

B. Then German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer

C. Oscar Marty, a member of the US military government

D. The ghost of F. W. Murnau

2. What was the opening film at the Titania-Palast in Steglitz on 6 June 1951?

A. Elia Kazan’s A Streetcar Named Desire

B. John Huston’s The African Queen

C. Disney’s Alice In Wonderland

D. Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca

3. Like this year’s public event, the Berlinale was first held in June until it moved to its chillier February slot in 1978. Why?

A. Audience levels during the summer were low – spectators were more easily lured indoors during the Berlin winter

B. In order not to clash with the FIFA World Cup

C. To avoid the springtime shadow cast by the Cannes Film Festival

D. Because then-festival head Wolf Donner missed frolicking in Berlin’s sunny parks

4. Approximately how many square metres of red carpet is rolled out each year during the film festival?

A. 1,000

B. 1,500

C. 2,000

D. No one knows: it’s one of the Berlinale’s best-kept secrets

5. Between 1951 and 1956, the prize winners were decided by:

A. A Magic Eight Ball

B. The public

C. An international jury, as always

D. The director of the Berlinale

6. The top prize at the Berlinale is the Golden Bear, a statue designed by German sculptor Renée Sintenis. Why was the statuette redesigned in 1960?

A. It wasn’t anatomically correct

B. It needed some work done – eyelift, declawing, the works

C. In order to raise its left arm as opposed to its right

D. Renée Sintenis wanted her signature stamp to be more visible

7. How many grams of gold are there in the Golden Bear?

A. Gold? In this economy?!! They use gilded bronze

B. 0.05

C. 2

D. 5

8. Why were no official prizes awarded at the 20th Berlinale in 1970?

A. The jury disagreed and resigned

B. The awards were called off because of a terrorist threat

C. It was a symbolic 20th anniversary gesture: everyone’s a winner!

D. The award statuettes were lost, presumed stolen. They were found a year later and the laureates of 1970 only got their award distinctions in 1971

9. The country that has nabbed the most Golden Bears over the years is:

A. France

B. Germany

C. US

D. UK

10. Who is the only filmmaker to have won the Golden Bear more than once?

A. Rainer Werner Fassbinder

B. John Cassavetes

C. Ang Lee

D. Terrence Malick

11. Who was the first female filmmaker to win the Golden Bear?

A. Shamefully, no female filmmaker has ever won the Golden Bear

B. Márta Mészáros in 1975

C. Jasmila Žbanić in 2006

D. Ildikó Enyedi in 2017

12. Every year, the Berlinale presents the Teddy Award to:

A: The best film set in Germany

B: The best film for kids under 14. It started in 1978 to inaugurate the Generation sidebar section

C: The best film representing the US Constitution’s First Amendment. It was named after US president “Teddy” Roosevelt, known for his support of the burgeoning silent cinema industry

D: The best queer film. It was set up in 1987 by filmmakers Wieland Speck and Manfred Salzgeber, and the award was originally a cuddly teddy bear

× Expand The Teddy Award at Berlinale 2019. Photo: IMAGO / STPP

13. Tragedy struck the Berlinale in 2003 – what happened?

A. Jury member Kathryn Bigelow walked out of a Competition screening, yelling “Titanic’s a big pile of shit!”

B. George Clooney’s presence at the festival for Confessions of a Dangerous Mind provoked a wave of fainting spells, leading to a surge in hospitalisations in what has since been referred to as ‘Clooney Delirium’

C. Renowned French producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier succumbed to a heart attack in front of the Hyatt mid-festival

D. The Golden Bear was accidentally decapitated on stage during the award ceremony, the first time the coveted statuette broke

14. One jury seat was kept symbolically empty at the 2011 Berlinale: filmmaker and critic of the Iranian regime Jafar Panahi was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment and a 20-year ban on making any movies. There was, however, a “happy ending” of sorts:

A: System of a Down frontman and vocal supporter of Panahi, Serj Tankian, took his place on the jury as a last-minute replacement

B: His sentence was not upheld and he later came back to the Berlinale as a member of the 2012 jury

C: His sentence was upheld but he managed to smuggle his “illegally made” film Taxi out of Iran in 2015. It won the Golden Bear that year

D: There is now a special seat in the Berlinale Palast with a plaque symbolically dedicated to the voices silenced and endangered by modern-day oppressors

15. Controversial actor Shia LaBeouf made headlines in 2014 when he walked out of the press conference for Nymphomaniac, later stepping onto the red carpet wearing a brown bag over his head. What was written on the bag?

A. I Am Not Famous Anymore

B. I’m Having A Bad Hair Day

C. Fuck The Paparazzi

D. Stop Casting Me In Films

16. What’s the longest film to ever be presented at the Berlinale?

A. Ulrike Offinger’s bladder-punishing Chamisso’s Shadow (2016)

B. Lav Diaz’ butt-numbing A Lullaby To The Sorrowful Mystery (2016)

C. Mark Cousin’s cheek-destroying The Story Of Film: An Odyssey (2012)

D. Ilya Khrzhanovsky and Jekaterina Oertel’s soul-crushing DAU. Degeneratsia (2020)

17. Mariette Rissenbeek is the current Executive Director of the Berlinale, running the event in tandem with Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian. She became the first woman to co-head the event. Which other major film festival currently has a female director?

A. Sundance

B. Cannes

C. Venice

D. Locarno

18. What is the name of the latest sidebar section, a platform aiming to “foster aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent filmmakers”, introduced last year by Carlo Chatrian?

A. Entanglers

B. Encounters

C. Encompassers

D. Encouragers

19. Taking into account this new sidebar, how many “main” sections currently make up the festival?

A. 6

B. 7

C. 8

D. 9

20. In 2020, the Berlinale suspended a major award – the Alfred Bauer Prize – named after the festival’s founding director (1951 – 1976). Why?

A. The new Berlinale management deemed there were too many awards and it got the chop as part of a streamlining initiative

B. It wasn’t suspended as such, just renamed The Alfie

C. Bauer’s correspondence was published, in which he called cinema “the lowest artform” – hardly worthy of a namesake award

D. It was revealed that Bauer had been an active high-ranking Nazi closely involved in a propaganda organisation set up by Goebbels

21. The 2021 Berlinale is unique: due to the pandemic, it’s the first edition to be postponed. It’ll take place in two stages (stage one in March for industry professionals and stage two in June for the public), and will see the introduction of non-gendered acting awards for the first time. What other first-time ‘concept’ makes this year’s 71st edition stand out?

A: All members of the International Jury are past Golden Bear winners

B: All members of the International Jury are actual bears drafted in from Berlin Zoological Garden… and they are delighted

C: There will be no International Jury and the winners will be voted for by the public

D: Berlin, Cannes and Venice have agreed to hold their awards ceremonies together, as a show of solidarity for the cinema industry, at the end of the festival season in September

What’s your Berlinale film IQ? Answers (and explanations):

1) C; 2) D; 3) C; 4) B; 5) B; 6) C; 7) A;

8) A: The 1970 jury was so divided over the Vietnam war film o.k. by Michael Verhoeven that the members resigned.

9) C: The US have 13, followed by the UK with 9. France and Italy are joined third with 8 a piece, while Germany hold their own with 7 (5 for West Germany, 1 for East Germany, and 1 for Reunified Germany).

10) C: Twice, for The Wedding Banquet in 1993 and Sense And Sensibility in 1996.

11) B: Only 6 women have won the Golden Bear. Hungarian filmmaker Márta Mészáros was the first in 1975 for her film Adoption. 2 years later, Larisa Shepitko won for her film The Ascent. We had to wait until 2006 for the next female winner, Jasmila Žbanić, who won for Grbavica. Then came Claudia Llosa for The Milk Of Sorrow in 2009, Ildikó Enyedi for On Body And Soul in 2017, Adina Pintilie for Touch Me Not in 2018.

12) D; 13) C; 14) C; 15) A;

16) A: 2 intervals were required for Offinger’s 720-minute long Chamisso’s Shadow, screening in the Forum section. The entirety of Mark Cousin’s 900-minute The Story Of Film: An Odyssey would have beaten it, but only two episodes were shown in 2012, clocking in at a comparatively responsible 480 minutes. As for Lav Diaz, his infamously long films are considered something of a rite de passage on the critical circuit – A Lullaby To The Sorrowful Mystery in 2016 was less a screening and more of a hostage situation for some, clocking in at 485 minutes.

17) A: UK-born Tabitha Jackson succeeded John Cooper as director of Sundance in 2020, becoming the first female, person of colour, and person born outside the US to hold the position. It’s worth noting that Toronto Film Festival, like the Berlinale, also has a male-female dual leadership: Joana Vicente is the current Executive Director, alongside Artistic Director Cameron Bailey.

18) B;

19) D: The 9 are: Competition, Panorama, Forum, Generation, Encounters, Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Berlinale Shorts, Retrospective, Series. (We’re not taking into account the “special programs” like Berlinale Special, Gala Special, Forum Expanded and Homage.)

20) D;

21) A: The directors of six Golden Bear-winning films will decide on the prizes in the Competition strand at the 71st Berlinale. Furthermore, a jury presidency is not planned for this year. The jury is composed of Mohammad Rasoulof (winner with last year’s There Is No Evil), Nadav Lapid (winner with 2019’s Synonyms), Adina Pintilie (winner with 2018’s Touch Me Not), Ildikó Enyedi (winner with 2017’s On Body And Soul), Gianfranco Rosi (winner with 2016’s Fire At Sea), and Jasmila Žbanić (winner with 2006’s Grbavica).

Ranking:

0-6: Rainer Werner Fail

7-12: Fritz Lightweight

13-17: Ernst Lubiiiiitch-that’s-not-half-bad

18+: Wim Wonderful