Alongside Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, another snub by the main awards jury this year was DFFB-alumnus Aleksandre Koberidze’s stunning Ras vkhedavt rodesac cas vukurebt? (What Do We See When We Look At The Sky?). The Georgian-German co-production is a gorgeous fairytale which explores the magic of chance encounters… and the World Cup.

We witness a Bressonian meet-cute between pharmacist Lisa and footballer Giorgi, who arrange a date. Disaster strikes when the Evil Eye casts a spell on them and transforms their physical appearance, meaning that when the two cursed would-be lovers show up to the rendezvous the next day, they no longer recognise each other.

The lush and transportive cinematography by Iranian DP Faraz Fesharaki makes the Georgian town of Kutaisi feel like a timeless bubble through his mix of digital and soft-grained 16mm camerawork, creating a dream-like haze which unblurs in a gently poetic resolution that can be interpreted as an ode to cinema and its transformative effects.

All in all, it’s a beautifully romantic, warm and at times mischievous folktale whose ruminations on identity, perception and the magic of the everyday strike an invigorating chord. Miss out on letting its magic wash over you on a summer evening and you too will be deserving of the Evil Eye’s dastardly ways.

Screening at the Berlinale Summer Special on:

June 16 @ Freiluftkino Museumsinsel

June 18 @ Frischluftkino@Studentendorf

June 19 @ ARTE Sommerkino Schloss Charlottenburg