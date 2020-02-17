Berlinale films worth queuing for

× Expand Photo by Jan Windszus. Berlinale pre-bookings go on sale today (Feb 17), head online to buy and check the full programme here.

This year’s 70th Berlinale is gearing up to be one for the books, and pre-bookings for tickets opens online today (Feb 17).

Navigating the expansive and somewhat labyrinthine programme can often feel like wading through treacle, so allow us to give you the bear necessities. Here are the titles we’ve already seen and loved: the ones worth queuing for, section by section.

** The Competition and Encounters selections will not feature in this article, as no pre-Berlinale press screenings were held for any of these Bear-competing sidebars.**

Pari is one of our critic's top picks for the Panorama section.

PANORAMA

Traditionally an audience favourite and seen by many as a Competition-bis selection, the Panorama section is composed of arthouse gems by international auteurs – both young talents and renowned filmmakers.

Here are our top picks:

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

A highlight this year comes from documentary filmmaking brothers Bill and Turner Ross, who chronicle the last night of service in an appropriately dingy Las Vegas dive bar, Roaring 20s. The regulars drink, argue, sing, kiss and make up, and wrestle with the fact that the place that feels the most like home will soon no longer exist. For many them, it’s more than a bar closing – it’s the end of the world. To add an extra layer to this, the Ross Brothers blur the lines between documentary and fiction: they used a real bar in New Orleans as the set and reportedly cast an ensemble to play characters as close to themselves as possible. Whether you think Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is scripted semi-fiction or verité-style non-fiction is your call, but all of it feels real: it questions what locations and communities mean to us, as well as the people we choose to surround ourselves with. It’s authentic and surprisingly touching.

Cidade Passaro (Shine Your Eyes)

This Brazilian-French co-production from Matias Mariani is another highlight of this year’s programme. It follows Amadi, who travels from Lagos to Brazil to find his missing older brother, Ikenna, in order to bring him back to Nigeria. When he gets there, he tumbles down the rabbit hole of his brother’s lies and attempts to uncover whether the missing Ikenna has succumbed to madness or whether he has stumbled across a mathematical equation that could hold the key to what we consider the randomness of everyday events. Part family drama, part sci-fi tinged jeu-de-piste, this layered feature addresses questions of identity, familial love and otherness in a foreign environment in an often tantalizingly cryptic way.

Pari

Another one about missing family members… This time, an Iranian mother, Pari, heads to Athens to find her missing son. She is faced with a new and intimidating environment that will lead her discover what exactly happened to him. Siamak Etemadi’s familial drama takes its cues from Greek tragedy, turning a mystery into a journey of emancipation and rebirth, without falling into stereotypes linked to clashes encountered by Muslims faced with Western turmoil. It’s suspenseful, beautifully shot and utterly compelling, featuring a knock-out performance by Melika Foroutan.

Suk Suk

A strong contender for the Teddys, Suk Suk is the wonderfully touching and beautifully understated story of two elderly men looking for a connection. Hong Kong taxi driver Pak supports his family at the end of his career. In search of anonymous sex, he meets retired divorcee Hoi. They begin to spend more time together and find in a bathhouse a haven to be with each other. Based on recordings of oral history, Ray Yeung’s sensitively crafted film observes the nascent love between two closeted men who find each other in their twilight years, and simultaneously offers a tender insight into the isolation and socially-induced fear that older people feel when breaking away from traditional family structures.

Exil (Exile)

Kosovo-born pharmaceutical engineer Xhafer (Mišel Matičević) lives in Germany with his German wife Nora (Toni Erdmann’s Sandra Hüller). One day, he comes home to find a dead rat hanging from the gate of his house. His unease grows day by day, as he feels increasingly discriminated against at work, and begins to suspect some of his colleagues. Is it a race issue, or do his co-workers simply dislike him? Are the microaggressions he feels subjected to all in his head or is it reality? There’s more than a touch of Michael Haneke’s Caché in Visar Morina’s thematically stratified and stomach-knotting thriller, a well-acted piece that is bound to leave you shaken.

Catch one of our critic's favourites, The 20th Century, in the Forum section.

FORUM

Curatively independent and part of the Arsenal (Institute for Film and Video Art), the 35 films boast experimental and risk-taking fare. It’s traditionally a harder sell compared to other sections, but this year’s batch is arguably one of the strongest in recent years.

Look out for the following films:

FREM

Wrap up warm, because Viera Čákanyová’s documentary is Forum at its best: uniquely experimental, disquietingly mesmeric, and deeply thought-provoking. FREM tackles the subject of the current climate crisis by providing a beautiful yet haunting portrait of King George Island off the coast of Antarctica, seen through the eyes of an artificial intelligence. It’s a sensory and futurist piece that dares you to think differently, not only about the environment but also about humanity and the limitations of our place within the ecosystem, all without a trace of didacticism. Unmissable.

The 20th Century

Toronto, 1899. Aspiring young politician Mackenzie King dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of Canada. On his quest for power, he’ll need to satisfy his Freudian-nightmare-of-a-mother’s lofty expectations, outshine his potential rivals and keep a fetishistic obsession under control. This highly stylized and camp Canadian dramady written and directed by Matthew Rankin answers the question: What would you get if you crossbred Monty Python with Guy Maddin and geometrically obsessed Soviet propaganda aesthetic? Curious yet? You should be.

El Tango Del Viudo Y Su Espejo Deformante (The Tango Of The Widower And Its Distorting Mirror)

What would have been late Chilean director Raúl Ruiz’ first film is now opening this year’s Forum section. Ruiz, who died in 2011, was unable to complete it before going into exile in 1973; his unfinished 1967 film is now ready to be seen, finished and restored by his widow Valeria Sarmiento. It’s the story of a man whose wife has committed suicide and how her haunting presence forces him to question his sanity. Described by Ruiz as “a spiral” and a “schizophrenic game”, the end result feels like a proto-Memento of sorts. It’s a strange and deeply experimental film that fully complies to Forum’s envelope-pushing tendencies, an oddity well worth your time.

Namo (The Alien)

A calm and ordinary Iranian neighbourhood is shaken when two mysterious strangers show up in their car on a daily basis. Suspected to be national security, their presence triggers paranoia within the community, with neighbours suspecting one another of being the target of the duo’s surveillance. One man gradually emerges as the collective scapegoat: Bakhtiar, a Kurdish teacher, who’s status as a foreigner puts him in the line of fire. Namo (The Alien) is a terrific portrait of marginalization, xenophobia and, as director Nader Saeivar states, a film that stands as “a truthful mirror of Iran’s current socio-political situation”.

The Viewing Booth

Ra’anan Alexandrowicz’ 70-minute documentary takes place in a lab-space, where a young American student, Maia, watches videos of life in the West Bank city of Hebron. Twenty videos have a right-wing agenda, while 20 others are from Human Rights Organisation B’Tselem. She candidly verbalises her thoughts in real time, and we witness how she reacts to videos of the Occupation that either confirm her innate bias, contradict her deep-seated beliefs or threaten her worldview. Addressing themes of perception, documentary filmmaking and empathy in the digital era, this is a conversation-stimulating film that deserves your time and is far from the stuffy and academic meditation on conflict it might initially seem.

Alice Junior is one of our critic's must sees from the Generation section.

GENERATION

Often unfairly overlooked and dismissed by some as the “kids section”, Generation is so much more. Unique on the festival circuit, Generation champions films that are youth-centric, but definitely not just for kids: they are convention-breaking and show the importance of not misguidedly shielding younger viewers from the harsh reality of life.

This year’s films address the personal and the political, first loves and war zones, small steps and giant leaps, all through the eyes of young protagonists. Under the leitmotif “Should I stay or should I go?”, the 27 feature length films and 32 short films show that choices are key, and happy endings aren’t always guaranteed. The programme is split between KPlus films (for the younglings) and 14Plus films (more appropriate for older audiences), and this 43rd edition boasts an impressive directorial and representation statistic: 34 out the 59 films are directed by women.

Due to time constraints, we’ve focused on the 14Plus selection of the Generation programme, and these are the titles that should be on your radar:

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Fresh from its win at Sundance in the World Cinema Documentary section for the Directing Award, Iryna Tsilyk’s fantastically affecting The Earth Is Blue As An Orange is a must-see in the Generation section. It’s a film that shows cinema as a coping mechanism, a life-affirming tool and what Roger Ebert described as “a machine that generates empathy”. It observes a family coping with life under siege in the ‘red zone’ city of Donbas, Ukraine. The eldest daughter, Mira, dreams of becoming a cinematographer and we see how the family direct and act in re-created scenes that they’ve survived to tell. The meta-storytelling doesn’t get in the way of emotions or humour, showing how conflict can be both traumatic and worryingly ordinary.