× Expand Billie tells the deeply sad story of a jazz icon in their own words, via some stunning performance footage seen in colour for the first time. Photo: Prokino Filmverleih

This wonderfully told and insightful documentary sees British filmmaker James Erskine make the most of a treasure trove of unheard tapes, revealing the intimate testimonies from those closest to Billie Holiday.

He tells the deeply sad story of a jazz icon in their own words, via some stunning performance footage that has been restored in colour for the first time. His curation and direction craft a piece that goes beyond the nuts-and-bolts artist profile, bringing to fruition the unfinished passion project of journalist Linda Lipnack Kuehl, whose unexpected death left a wealth of material that included over 200 hours of interviews with the likes of Tony Bennett, Charles Mingus and Count Basie, but also testimonies from Billie's friends, lovers, pimps and even the FBI agents who arrested her.

In this respect, Billie often plays out like a film noir: a story of two parallel tragedies which exposes truths regarding Holiday’s life and simultaneously never lets you forget that the film is only possible because of Lipnack Kuehl’s research. Both her and Lady Day were oppressed by male structures in two separate timelines, and what remains is a fascinatingly raw tribute to an artist whose legacy is still very much alive, and a haunting headstone to the woman who finally gets to tell the story she wanted.

Billie / D: James Erskine (UK, 2020). Starts: November 11.