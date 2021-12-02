What a joy it is when a film festival gem doesn’t get lost in the shuffle and finally gets a big screen release, even if it’s nearly 2 years since its premiere.

The highlight in question is Berlinale 2020’s Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, from documentary filmmaking brothers Bill and Turner Ross. The duo chronicles the last night of service in a dingy Las Vegas dive bar, Roaring 20s. The regulars drink, argue, sing, kiss and make up, and wrestle with the fact that the place that feels the most like home will soon no longer exist. For many them, it’s much more than a bar closing – it’s the end of the world.

To add an extra layer to this soulful, Robert Altman-esque barfly tableau, the Ross Brothers blur the lines between documentary and fiction: they used a real bar in New Orleans as the set and cast an ensemble to play characters as close to themselves as possible.

So, loosely scripted semi-fiction or verité-style non-fiction? Your call, but what’s certain is that it all feels real, with the hybrid end result beautifully questioning what locations and communities mean to us, as well as the people we choose to surround ourselves with. It’s empathetic, surprisingly touching and nothing short of essential.

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets / D: Bill & Turner Ross (US, 2020). Starts: December 02.