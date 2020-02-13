× Expand Photo courtesy of Wild Bunch. Catch Bombshell in Berlin cinemas now!

Hailed as the first #MeToo film, Bombshell deserves more than this crude moniker. It works as both the true story of how a group of Fox News employees brought down their former CEO, Roger Ailes, and as a semi-decent exposé of the toxic culture of sexual harassment and cut-throat tactics in the media world. To their credit, director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph aren’t afraid to show the victims weighing up their choices between what’s right and what’s professionally beneficial, and address the complexities behind these real-life events.

Uneven and at times frustrating as it is – especially when it disingenuously misrepresents Fox News’ propagandist agenda – what makes Bombshell worth watching are the performances: Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are spot-on, but it’s the unnervingly unrecognizable Charlize Theron playing anchor Megyn Kelly who runs away with the show. Hats off not only to her but also to recent Oscar-winning make-up artist Kazu Hiro, who was also responsible for Gary Oldman’s Churchill prosthetics in Darkest Hour.

Bombshell | Directed by Jay Roach (US, 2019), with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie. Starts Feb 13.

