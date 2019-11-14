× Expand Booksmart Photo courtesy of Annapurna Pictures. Catch Booksmart in Berlin cinemas now!

It’s the last day of school and Amy (Kaitlyn De­ver - check our interview!) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) make a shock realisation: even those who didn’t study still get to go to college. This leads the girls to become the party animals they never were. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut isn’t just a woke take on the high school comedy genre. In fact, it’s a rather irreverent response to Ferris Bueller’s “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Fast, funny, sassy and smart, with nutritional ingredients not normally found in a teenage comedy, Booksmart intentionally avoids the more poisonous aspects of clique culture and instead renders everyone as equals in the fast-approaching headlights of maturity. It’s pretty clear that up in heaven, John Hughes is smiling down.

Booksmart | Directed by Olivia Wilde (US, 2019) with Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein. Starts Nov 14.

