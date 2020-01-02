× Expand Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures. Catch Charlie's Angels in Berlin cinemas now!

After the cheesy rubbish of the Angels’ previous cinematic adventures helmed by McG, this latest reboot of the 1970s TV show needed to be bold and, at the very least, entertaining. It’s none of these things. Writer, director and co-star Elizabeth Banks doesn’t do her comedy credentials justice, as everything in her film falls flat: the deeply unfunny attempts at humour, the bland action sequences, the endeavour to call out chauvinism and toxic male attitudes in a smart way… Even it’s good intentions to inject a much-needed dose of empowering feminism into the spy-actioner genre come off as cringey virtue-signalling. Aladdin’s Naomi Scott is the standout as the newest recruit in the spy team, but she can’t save this poorly written and depressingly mediocre reboot from being this year’s first major flop.

Charlie’s Angels | Directed by Elizabeth Banks (US 2019) with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. Starts Jan 2.

