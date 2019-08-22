Rounding out a summer that mostly delivered underwhelming franchise blockbusters and saw Disney continue its stranglehold on the global box office, Crawl may just be the creature feature to end the season on a high. Essentially a two-hander (if you don’t count the family dog, Sugar), Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper play a daughter and father riding out a Category 5 hurricane in Florida, trapped in a rapidly flooding basement. The snag is that their soon-to-be watery grave is attracting some unwarranted visitors in the shape of hungry alligators jonesing for human snacks.

If that all sounds a bit meagre plot-wise, that’s because it is. But High Tension and Piranha 3D director Alexandre Aja is aware that, from Alligator to Lake Placid, horror fans love a good survival flick featuring toothy reptiles. He confines the focus mainly to one claustrophobic location and keeps it mostly straight-faced, delivering a taut B-movie that sustains its tension throughout.

Sure, the CGI is distractingly ropey at times, the backstory featuring obligatory daddy issues will make you temporarily side with the killer crocs, and it’s certainly not as rewarding as the 2016 survival movie The Shallows, which pitted Blake Lively against a Great White. But this gator flick still stands as one of this summer’s most unexpected surprises. Chew on that.

Crawl | Directed by Alexandre Aja (US / France, 2019), with Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. Starts August 22.

