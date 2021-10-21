× Expand Clint Eastwood und Eduardo Minett in Cry Macho. Photo: © Claire Folger/2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

At 91 years of age, Clint Eastwood directs and stars in what could well be his swansong, and a very fitting one at that. He delivers a stripped-down neo-western gem about a rancher named Mike Milo (Eastwood) who goes south of the border to pick up his employer’s estranged son Raphael (Eduardo Minett), who keeps a rooster companion called Macho.

I was expecting to be underwhelmed by the same old squinty-cantankerous-old-timer-seeking-redemption-while-right-hooking-younger-gangsters routine that Eastwood has perfected over the years, but ended up utterly taken in by Cry Macho, even moved to tears by this elegiac road trip. The script, despite sharing some passing narrative underpinnings with the dire Rambo: Last Blood and featuring the tiresome trope of women who can’t seem to resist throwing themselves at the lone-wolf’s feet, bears a great amount of responsibility for my itchy tear ducts, especially lines like “You think you got all the answers, and you realise as you get older that you don’t have any of them”. This is a film about the inevitability of encroaching desuetude, and even if some moments can land as a tad heavy-handed, there’s so much poignance to this story and its emotional payoff that it’s hard to resist its charms. So sit back and enjoy the ride – Clint’s still got it.

Cry Macho / D: Clint Eastwood (US, 2021), with Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett. Starts October 21.