This sobering dramatisation of a real-life environmental scandal retells the story of a decades-long lawsuit.

Adapted from a New York Times article published in 2016, Todd Haynes’ sobering dramatisation of a real-life environmental scandal chronicles how corporate lawyer Rob Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) decided to investigate chemical giant DuPont for dumping chemical waste into the rivers of West Virginia, an illegal practice that lead to cancer cases in the local community. It’s an old-fashioned issue-driven drama that follows in the same footsteps as Silkwood, The Insider and Spotlight, and while it doesn’t distance itself from the classic David-vs-Goliath narratives that follow a principled lawyer taking on an evil corporate behemoth, it remains a sophisticated retelling of a decades-long lawsuit that makes up with meticulous research what it occasionally lacks in thrills.

Dark Waters / Directed by Todd Haynes (US 2019), with Mark Ruffalo, Tim Robbins, Anne Hathaway. Starts October 08.