Photo courtesy of UCM.ONE. Datsche is out now in Berlin cinemas.

Lara Hewitt’s feature debut is a fish-out-of-water comedy with a big heart. It follows a naïve American who travels to Berlin to stay at the datsche that his late grandfather left him. He wants to reconnect with his past but instead discovers that an African refugee is hiding in the weekend cottage and faces deportation if he is found. He vows to help his surprise houseguest but things soon get tricky when a group of couch-surfers arrive and the nosy nationalist neighbour starts bellyaching.

Hewitt addresses the topics of nationality and community in a gentle way and while the drama often feels familiar, it builds up to a quietly poignant finale that satisfies and emboldens the thematic content.

Datsche | Directed by Lara Hewitt (UK, 2019), with Zack Segel, Kunle Kuforiji. Starts Oct 3.

