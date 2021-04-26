Day for Night: Open-air art at your favourite Mitte cinema

× Expand New open-air exhibition 'Day for Night' showcases the works of 22 international artists outside four cinemas in Mitte: Kino International, Babylon, Kino Central and Hackesche Höfe Kino. Photo: Susanne Bürner

With Berlin once more in cultural shutdown and the city’s big exhibitions on pause, four Mitte cinemas have stepped in with a new lockdown-friendly art project accessible to all. On display in the fresh air outside Kino International, Kino Central, Babylon and Hackesche Höfe Kino, Day for Night features the film-inspired posters and prints of 22 international artists.

The exhibition’s name refers to the cinematographic set technique used to simulate night scenes shot during daylight hours using specific filters. Conceived by local artists Susanne Bürner and Dominique Hurth, Day for Night will be on display until the cinemas are back in action – and gives us a good excuse to visit our favourite Kinos in the meantime.

Here's a taster of the exhibition.

× Expand Artwork by Sharon Lockhart.

× Expand Artwork by Susanne Bürner.

× Expand Artwork by Kerstin Kartscher.

× Expand Artwork by Michael Hakimi.

× Expand Artwork by Richard Hards.

× Expand Artwork by Xavier Antin.

× Expand Artwork by Paul McDevitt.