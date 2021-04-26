Day for Night: Open-air art at your favourite Mitte cinema

New open-air exhibition 'Day for Night' showcases the works of 22 international artists outside four cinemas in Mitte: Kino International, Babylon, Kino Central and Hackesche Höfe Kino. Photo: Susanne Bürner
With Berlin once more in cultural shutdown and the city’s big exhibitions on pause, four Mitte cinemas have stepped in with a new lockdown-friendly art project accessible to all. On display in the fresh air outside Kino International, Kino Central, Babylon and Hackesche Höfe Kino, Day for Night features the film-inspired posters and prints of 22 international artists.
The exhibition’s name refers to the cinematographic set technique used to simulate night scenes shot during daylight hours using specific filters. Conceived by local artists Susanne Bürner and Dominique Hurth, Day for Night will be on display until the cinemas are back in action – and gives us a good excuse to visit our favourite Kinos in the meantime.
Here's a taster of the exhibition.
Artwork by Sharon Lockhart.
Artwork by Susanne Bürner.
Artwork by Kerstin Kartscher.
Artwork by Michael Hakimi.
Artwork by Richard Hards.
Artwork by Xavier Antin.
Artwork by Paul McDevitt.
Artwork by Maya Schweizer.