Dear Evan Hansen AVOID

Dear Evan Hansen,

As Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Wonder)’s film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning coming-of-age Broadway musical of the same name, your story follows an unpopular high-schooler (Ben Platt, reprising his on-stage role and now looking far too old for the character at the Dear-God-act-your-age of 28) who goes along with a massive lie linked to the suicide of another high-school teen (Colton Ryan).

For a big screen transposition, you, as a musical featuring angsty power ballads, probably felt like a sure cinematic bet. However, there’s simply no saving your overly mannered posturing and the misguided-from-the-get-go narrative. You may have your heart in the right place, but everything about your execution is so hilariously poor that you end up feeling tone-deaf and very, very creepy.

As if that weren’t enough to dissuade anyone from watching, you waste an eye-wateringly good cast (the clearly coerced Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore) and pummel innocent audience members with overly earnest sentimentality and mortifyingly misjudged beats that belittle themes of anxiety and mental illness.

I couldn’t say whether you work on stage, as I haven’t seen the show... and nor do I intend to after this cinematic crapfire. You did, however, make me want to cringe myself into a coma.

Sincerely,

The husk of a film critic known as David Mouriquand, who is still being sick in a drain because of the visual diabetes you have injected into my only-too-willing-to-give-you-a-fighting-chance eyeballs.

Dear Evan Hansen / D: Stephen Chbosky (US, 2021) with Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore. Starts: October 28.