One of the rare comedies to have been selected in Competition at last year’s Berlinale, Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern’s Effacer L’Historique (Delete History) went down a storm and even won the new Silver Bear Special Prize.

The French directorial duo’s eighth joint feature is set in the provincial French suburbs, where three neighbours grapple with the digital world and consequences of social media. Marie (standout Blanche Gardin) has a sex tape that has leaked online and needs to keep her son from finding it; Bertrand (Denis Podalydès) can’t bring himself to refuse advertising calls and has a daughter who is a victim of online bullying; Christine (Corinne Masiero) is a recovering TV series addict who can’t understand why her Uber driver rating is so depressingly low. In the face of such adversity, they decide to take action in the most sensible way possible – by declaring war on the cloud that has enslaved us.

The laughs come thick and fast, and what remains once the giggles have dissipated is a wonderfully satirical look at what reality in the 21st century has become: one of obedience to tech giants whose tools put our very identities into question.

Effacer L’Historique (Delete History) / D: Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kervern (France, Belgium, 2020) with Blanche Gardin, Denis Podalydès, Corinne Masiero. Starts: October 28.