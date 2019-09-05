Asif Kapadia delves into the life of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona in an engrossing doc that, much like the director’s earlier Senna, distils hundreds of hours of archive footage to paint the portrait of a life. Superbly edited, the film deftly chronicles a fall from grace, but something is missing. Kapadia asserts a clear distinction between Diego and Maradona, as if there’s Jekyll/Hyde dédoublement. However, this internal struggle between a stocky shy boy from the slums and his tyrannical alter-ego is never clearly depicted. We don’t meet the womaniser and cheat, meaning you’ll likely end up feeling sorry for the fallen hero embroiled in the trappings of fame, rather than conflicted about the egomaniac with ties to the mafia. Recommended for those more interested in the myth than the man.

Diego Maradona | Directed by Asif Kapadia (UK 2019). Starts Sep 5.

