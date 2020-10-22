× Expand Ema is in Berlin cinemas now. Photo: Koch Films

A strong soundtrack and vibrant cinematography means this exploration of guilt ends up being more style than substance.

Following the short-lived adoption of a young boy that ends in tragedy, dancer Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo) and choreographer Gaston (Gael García Bernal) find their relationship beginning to unravel. From invigorating dance sequences to polyamory and flame-throwers, Pablo Larraín’s new film is a sensual beast that looks and sounds fantastic. Cinematographer Sergio Armstrong’s superbly vibrant colour palette and some stunning choreographies set to a rousing score that merges reggaeton and synth music are utterly captivating.

However distinctive though, the sum of Ema’s parts don’t add up to anything particularly meaningful – it just about manages to intrigue as a meditation on the liberating power of sexuality and is an interesting exploration of guilt, but the film tends to ring hollow and even feel irritatingly smug. The end result is a case of (mesmerising) style over substance.

Ema / Directed by Pablo Larraín (Chile 2019), with Mariana Di Girolamo, Gael García Bernal. Starts October 22.