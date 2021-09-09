EXB’s English Days 2021: The best of Berlin cinema – in English!

× Expand Join us for our three-day takeover Prenzlauer Berg’s Lichtblick Kino, where we’ll show some of Achtung’s best films and speaking with their directors. Photo: What Do We See When We Look At The Sky?

English Days, Exberliner’s annual three-day weekend takeover of Prenzlauer Berg’s Lichtblick Kino, is back. From Friday, September 10 until Sunday, September 12, we’ll be bringing you a five-film programme with English subtitles, plus moderation with filmmakers.

Georgian director Alexandre Koberidze kicks things off with his DFFB film school diploma work and one of the strongest films in this year’s Achtung line-up, What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? (Sep 10, 20:30). Koberidze will also be there for a post-screening Q&A.

Saturday’s action begins with York-Fabian Raabe’s Borga, a standout debut feature about the myth of prosperity in Europe for Ghanaian migrants. The director will also be there for a Q&A after the film, followed by a screening of Rival, Marcus Lenz’s award-winning chamber play about a boy’s jealousy towards his mother’s older partner. Lenz will also be answering questions after the film.

To top things off, don’t miss our matinée on Sunday (starts 11:00, Lichtblick) with Jonas Rothlaender’s return to Achtung, following his Exberliner Award-winning film Fado in 2016. In Das Starke Geschlecht, the filmmaker confronts various men about sexual fantasies and gender roles.

Their testimonials build to a candid, playful and surprisingly impactful documentary on masculine stereotypes. Preceded by the short Ein Raum Für Männer by veteran critic turned director Frédéric Jaeger, it’ll be a testosterone-fuelled morning, rounded off with a brunch to remember, supplied by Masha's Bagels & Delicatessen.