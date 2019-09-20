Indie gems: Favourites Film Festival

× Expand First Reformed Photo courtesy of Park Circus Universal. Catch First Reformed on Sep 26, 21:00, at City Kino Wedding.

The Favourites Film Festival returns with a treasure trove of award winners. With a simple premise that ensures consistent quality – every film screened must have won an audience award at a previous festival – Favourites is back with another showcase of indie gems. If you missed First Reformed (Sep 26, 21:00), which scandalously never received a German theatrical release, rectify this immediately. Featuring a career-best performance from Ethan Hawke as a priest experiencing a crisis of faith, Paul Schrader’slate-career masterpiece is breathtakingly audacious. Cinephiles will also be enchanted by Talking About Trees (Sep 28, 17:00), winner of the Panorama Audience Award for Best Documentary at this year’s Berlinale. Charting the attempts of a group of filmmakers to open a cinema in the conservative Sudanese city of Omdurman, it’s a gently devastating portrait of the eradication of a country’s cultural identity.

Favourites Film Festival | Sep 25-29, City Kino Wedding.