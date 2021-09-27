FAB by nature: What to see at Festival of Animation Berlin

× Expand Festival of Animation Berlin returns from October 1-3 for its fifth edition. Photo: Luca Tóth for FAB2021

From October 1-3, the fifth edition of the Festival of Animation Berlin (FAB2021) will treat Berlin audiences to 186 short films and series from 39 countries on the big screen at City Kino Wedding, Centre Français de Berlin and the Russian House of Science and Culture. To make things as accessible as possible, the festival is simultaneously taking place online this year, showing this year’s five competition categories.

There are far too many excellent shorts to choose from, but of note is the brilliantly eclectic selection from the International Competition: Stépahnie Lansaque & François Leroy’s Le Réveil des Insectes (The Awakening of the Insects) is a beautiful short that blends real footage with animation to tell a story of loss, as well as Éva Darabos’ Pá kis panelom! (Bye Little Block!), a wonderfully surreal farewell to a residential block flat. Our top pick however goes to the Columbian entry by Jose Arboleda, El Intronauta: the collage / DIY carboard style of animation is reminiscent of Michel Gonry’s imaginatively whimsical world, and this first-person journey into contemporary society is an absolute joy to behold.

Another highlight this year can be found amongst FAB’s masterclasses, talks and webinars: the character design workshop lead by the festival’s special guest, Luca Tóth, is not to be missed. The Hungarian film director has made a name for herself due to her bold storytelling and intense colour palette, with her award-winning shorts Superbia and Mr. Mare having respectively premiered in Cannes in 2016 and at the 2019 Berlinale.

FAB2021 / Oct 1-3, City Kino Wedding, Centre Français de Berlin & the Russian House of Science and Culture.