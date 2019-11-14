× Expand Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans '66) Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Company. Catch Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans '66) in Berlin cinemas now!

An intense opening, showcasing Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) racing in Le Mans ‘59, throws us straight in to the gritty world that is Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66). The adaptation of the true story of Henry Ford II’s desire to re-vamp the Ford brand, while simultaneously drubbing Ferrari in the infamous Le Mans race, is an homage to motor-sport in the 1960s. Somewhat repetitive driving scenes are brilliantly punctuated by beautiful cinematography and quietly breathtaking use of lighting. Christian Bale’s portrayal of the fiery Ken Miles is the standout performance, backed by a strong supporting cast. Frequent use of cultural stereotypes could have one rolling their eyes, but the film’s light-hearted feel allows them to pass with a sly smile. Keep an eye out for this title come Oscar season.

Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ‘66) | Directed by James Mangold (US 2019) with Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Starts Nov 14.

