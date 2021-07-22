Following her Panorama debut with 2018's Jibril, Henrika Kull returned to the Berlinale this year with Glück. She introduces us to Maria (Searching Eva’s Adam Hoya), a confident Italian in her mid-twenties, who is new to the Berlin brothel where 42-year-old Sascha (Katharina Behrens) works. There is an immediate attraction between the two: Maria is curious and knows few people in the city, while Sascha is fascinated by a self-assured younger woman who forces her to be true to who she really is.

This second feature from Kull is a partially engaging drama about an unlikely romance that benefits from authentic-feeling and naturally shot brothel scenes, as well as the initially promising characterisation of Sascha, who remains tied to her old life in Brandenburg, where her 11-year-old son lives with his father. However, the film’s hollow exploration of themes regarding identity and self-determination means that the characters are ultimately left underdeveloped. The framework is there but the surface-level material can’t fill it. The end result doesn’t have much to say, and frustratingly, gives even less to feel.

Glück / Directed by Henrika Kull (Germany, 2021), with Katharina Behrens, Adam Hoya. Starts July 22.