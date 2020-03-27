Home kino tips: 10 premium pandemics

× Expand Photo by David Mouriquand. Immersion therapy, anyone? Our film editor takes us through the best pandemic films on Netflix.

These are peak times for streaming, when sofas and beds become multiplexes. So, we welcome you to this week’s batch of recommendations to help you through your secluded times at home.

Last week, we shared with you our top docs on Netflix. This week, we rummaged the streaming giant for the best films and hidden gems dealing with pandemics, seclusion and the apocalypse. All cheery stuff.

(Let’s hope the quality of image still holds up, as those cheeky bastards have stated they’ve reduced the video quality to reduce the strain on internet service providers…)

While it’s true that escapism is paramount, many choose immersion. Not that revisiting or discovering films that directly address or echo the current state of affairs precludes escapism; studies have suggested that horror or anxiety-inducing films can be paradoxically comforting, and that the dopamine release of ‘surviving’ a scary film calms the brain. We also have the tendency to seek out media that feels relevant: it’s a form of immersion therapy that allows us to project our fears, theorise what worse case scenarios might look like, and possibly encounter consolation through confrontation. There’s a sense of alleviation when we’re faced with the realisation that things could be significantly worse. Like zombie-worse.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that stomach-tightening and scarily topical films like Stephen Soderbergh’s 2011 procedural thriller Contagion (which recently shot up to the Top 5 list of most-rented movies on iTunes) or the 1995 film Outbreak have seen a spike in digital sales.

No one knows quite how our current predicament will pan out, but there are some cracking films out there dealing with global outbreaks and the aftermath of pandemics. Whether they’re dystopian genre movies, claustrophobic chamber pieces or eerily honest depictions of society’s reactions to illness, here are 10 films worth celebrating from the safety of your own homes.

28 DAYS LATER / 28 WEEKS LATER

× Expand Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment. Danny Boyle’s 2002 post-apocalyptic horror film rightfully led to a resurgence in the zombie drama.

This zombie Armageddon double-bill is a must-watch that boasts the requisite amount of suspense and gore, but is also blessed with plenty of brains. Both films feature timely parallels, even if the zombie-like creatures we’re currently dealing with are only interested in stockpiling toilet paper and hoarding hand sanitizer, as opposed to ripping out larynxes. So far, mind you.

Danny Boyle’s 2002 post-apocalyptic horror film led to a resurgence in the zombie drama – even if purists will rightfully argue that despite the violently convulsive movements and chompy proclivities on show, there are no zombies here. 28 Days Later stands up to this day as one of the genre’s very best. It sees a holocaust unleashed by animal-rights activists who unwittingly release infected test subjects from a research facility in Cambridge. Of course, it’s Cambridge. The deadly virus results in Rage-infected humans who decimate the UK, leaving entire cities as barren wastelands.

Not only providing a platform for the then-burgeoning talents of Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris, but also enough space for some psychological layering between the scares, 28 Days Later uses familiar landmarks to heighten the survivalist horror and emphasize how unsettlingly possible this all could be. It also proves you don’t need a massive budget to craft some powerfully memorable moments, including a haunting opening walk around a deserted Westminster. It’s a stunning achievement. Boyle and his team had a very limited window of time to film in closed-off sections of Central London, shooting in the wee hours of the morning. The rumour is that the crew hired a group of models to distract and usher away the drunken revellers coming out of clubs, so they didn’t spoil the shots.

The 2007 sequel was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (his second film after the brilliant and underseen allegorical thriller Intacto) and is set after the events of the first film. It depicts the efforts of NATO military forces, who are quarantining survivors in a safe zone in London. However, two siblings seeking out the truth behind their mother’s death decide to break protocol, unleashing the Rage virus into the safe zone. Starring the great Robert Carlyle and featuring top performances by Mackintosh Muggleton and Imogen Poots, 28 Weeks Later holds up to Boyle’s original. The bravura opening set piece alone is harrowing, and the breathless pacing will leave you sweating spinal fluid. And if that house from the opening looks mighty familiar, that’s because it’s the same one used in Alfonso Cuarón’s Children Of Men.

It was announced last year that Boyle and 28 Days Later’s screenwriter Alex Garland (of Ex Machina and Annihilation fame – more on him later) have their minds set on a third chapter. With any luck – and a healthy dose of cynicism – Covid-19 might enliven studio interest for 28 Months Later…

EL HOYO (THE PLATFORM)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Netflix. The script might not be particularly profound, but with some hellish flourishes, it's still worth a watch.

Winner of the People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the freshest release on this list isn’t about a pandemic, but it’s a survivalist thriller that has enough timely echoes to merit an inclusion. The Platform is an allegorical horror set in a tower-style prison where inmates get access to food via a gradually descending platform. It’s a fair system if each inmate takes their fair share, but if the top levels lionise the supplies, then those below suffer.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, this increasingly sadistic flick feels like a nasty mishmash of Cube and Sartre’s No Exit, and shares J. G. Ballard-reminiscent themes with Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer (more on that one in a bit). It never truly rises to these reference points, as David Desola and Pedro Rivero’s repetitive script can’t be accused of being particularly profound. This is dystopian allegory by-numbers, a heavy-handed yet unquestionably well-executed commentary about the lopsided-by-design capitalist systems we create and how the Sartrian adage still rings true: hell is other people. Despite the fact the conceit gets away from Gaztelu-Urrutia (especially towards the end), the film boasts some hellish flourishes and shows that Netflix have a shrewd sense of timing: much like their Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak series, this claustrophobic effort couldn’t have been released at a more opportune moment. Especially since The Platform bleakly stresses the importance of solidarity and holds up an unimpressed mirror to the hamsterkauf-ing viewers at home.

We may come out of all of this better people, with a renewed sense of collective empathy and a reappreciation for the luxuries we took for granted… Who knows? Failing that, at least we’ll never look at panna cottas in the same way.

THE INVITATION

× Expand Photo by Sandstorm Pictures. This psychological thriller has enough unexpected and uncomfortable beats to keep you on your tippy toes.

Stronger, equally as unnerving and also dealing with food is The Invitation, a taut and devilishly effective huis-clos that doesn’t have The Platform’s dystopian credentials but remains all-too-perfect for these confined times.

Directed by Karyn Kusama (Girlfight, Destroyer), this psychological thriller sees Will (Logan Marshall-Green, making up for his nose-bleedingly irritating turn in Prometheus) and his partner Kira (the wonderfully named Emayatzy Corinealdi) go to a party held by his ex-wife Eden and her new hubby David (Tammy Blanchard and Michiel Huisman). Once all the guests get there and the evening progresses, Will begins to suspect Eden has joined a cult and might be trying to convert them.

The less said the better. Safe to share that this dimly-lit, slow-burning chamber piece earns its place in the pantheon of awkward dinner party films. Kusama is in complete control throughout, has clearly done her research (that party game is a common technique used by cults to break down boundaries and initial inhibitions), and writers Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi brilliantly capture what makes certain social situations so unbearable. In many ways, the first half is more about the pitfalls and dangers of societally-accepted politeness. But ultimately, misdirection is the name of the game, with the gradually dialled-up tension adding layers to the theme of grief and forcing the audience to confront their preconceived ideas. And even if you think you know where The Invitation is heading, there are enough unexpected and uncomfortable beats to keep you on your tippy toes. The denouement won’t be for everyone, but it’ll haunt you for days to come.

CARGO

× Expand Photo courtesy of Netflix. A well-orchestrated story about the lengths you’re prepared to go to in order to protect those you love.

Back to pandemics… This underseen 2017 Netflix original was developed from a 7-minute long short film directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, which followed an infected dad who seeks shelter for his daughter before his time runs out. The ruthlessly effective short undeniably outshines the feature, which expands on the same premise: set in the Australian outback in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, Martin Freeman desperately trying to find a safe haven for his infant daughter, knowing that no cure can save him.

It’s a restrained tale with plenty of soul that echoes The Road and Walkabout. It may not bring too many new ideas to the table, but does have a stripped-back understanding of what makes the genre so effective, namely relatable stakes and the dreadful possibility of loss. And, unlike many zombie survival flicks, Cargo doesn’t go down the political route and doesn’t feel the need to crowbar too much protracted social commentary. It’s content in being a well-orchestrated human story about the mountains you’re prepared to climb in order to protect those you love. 15 years after 28 Days Later, it proved that the ubiquitous genre still had some brains left in it.